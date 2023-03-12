Gender

A major Canadian think tank has come out against housing male-to-female transgenders with a biological female prison population.

In a paper for the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, titled Rights and wrongs: How gender self-identification policy places women at risk in prison, Jo Phoenix says that approach actively places women at risk, undermines their rights, and disproportionately disadvantages minority women.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(10) comments

Drax
Drax

WOW, that think tank figured that out? Who would have ever thought.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

It does raise a question of a transgendered woman - as a male - being in a "men's prison". It also has a distinct gender bias in the report, (a systemic institutional bias?), that automatically considers women as a marginalized demographic. Can a male be a marginalized demographic?

Perhaps at some point a critical thinking and objective perspective may surface in the elevated levels of government and 'higher education' officialdom as it may be realized that while limits on rights, they simply cannot be 'turned on or off' depending on a politically correct point of view.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

So keep biological males out of women's prisons but not public women's change rooms. Mmmmm, logic would suggest there is a flaw in that approach, which may be interpreted as a hate crime by some municipal mediocrity..

Report Add Reply
Trunews
Trunews

Thought prisoners were supposed to lose there right not to be given right.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Took a think tank to come to that conclusion? That's a perfect example as to why everything is so screwed up!

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Seems rather obvious to me...

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Yes, it is.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

obvious to me as well but we don't get paid, 'common sense' is the name of the horse that left the barn a long time ago

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Mars Hill [beam][beam][tongue]

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Suspect it may be considerably past that point and that a vet may have been called....

Report Add Reply

