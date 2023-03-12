“There is no substantial evidence to support a prison placement policy that permits transgender prisoners to choose the prison in which they will serve their time,” argues Phoenix.
“But we do have a mounting number of specific instances where women have been directly harmed as a result of such policies.”
Correctional Service Canada adopted an interim policy in 2017 giving gender diverse offenders, including those who self-identify as transgender, the choice to state where they would like to be incarcerated — in women’s prisons or in men’s prisons. The interim policy eventually formed the basis of Commissioner’s Directive 100: Gender Diverse Offenders (CD100), which was implemented in 2022.
Most Canadians disagree with the policy. MLI released polling that showed that 77% of Canadians believe it is either somewhat or very important to maintain single sex housing of prisoners, and only 22% believe that male-bodied transgender inmates should be housed with women.
According to Phoenix, the offences of many women who end up in the criminal justice system take place against a backdrop of economic inequality relative to men, disproportionately high rates of violent victimization, and hugely disproportionately higher rates of sexual assault. Thus, CD100 creates a new layer of vulnerability for an already vulnerable group.
“Women prisoners who are retraumatized by the presence of male bodied individuals — especially in rehabilitation programs that may well be discussing male violence — cannot simply leave and find another group to attend,” writes Phoenix.
The author concludes that the main driver for the change in Canadian prison placement policy was neither evidence nor legal necessity, but politics. The implication is that Canadian law and policy-makers need to consider whether prisons are, or ought to be, seen as places where the bona fide exemption clause in the Canadian Human Rights Act applies.
“To ask an already marginalized demographic to bear the burden of risk, the possibility of retraumatization, and the loss of dignity and privacy in order to validate the sense of identity and subjectivity of a relatively small number of individuals is, perhaps, the wrong balance of competing rights,” concludes Phoenix.
In the first foreword to this report, former federal prisoner and women’s advocate Heather Mason notes, “The paper provides a long overdue discussion of a real issue that need more attention from both Canadian decision-makers and the general public.”
Former UK prison governor Patricia Craven, contributed a second foreword, writing, “I hope that this balanced and measured report … will finally prompt decision-makers to ask themselves some long overdue questions, to gather the necessary data and to stop the baleful impact of this policy on women.”
Phoenix is a Professor of Criminology at the University of Reading, where she researches sex, gender, sexualities and justice, youth justice and punishment, the production of criminological knowledge and research ethics.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(10) comments
WOW, that think tank figured that out? Who would have ever thought.
It does raise a question of a transgendered woman - as a male - being in a "men's prison". It also has a distinct gender bias in the report, (a systemic institutional bias?), that automatically considers women as a marginalized demographic. Can a male be a marginalized demographic?
Perhaps at some point a critical thinking and objective perspective may surface in the elevated levels of government and 'higher education' officialdom as it may be realized that while limits on rights, they simply cannot be 'turned on or off' depending on a politically correct point of view.
So keep biological males out of women's prisons but not public women's change rooms. Mmmmm, logic would suggest there is a flaw in that approach, which may be interpreted as a hate crime by some municipal mediocrity..
Thought prisoners were supposed to lose there right not to be given right.
Took a think tank to come to that conclusion? That's a perfect example as to why everything is so screwed up!
Seems rather obvious to me...
Yes, it is.
obvious to me as well but we don't get paid, 'common sense' is the name of the horse that left the barn a long time ago
Mars Hill [beam][beam][tongue]
Suspect it may be considerably past that point and that a vet may have been called....
