Montauk Shores

Montauk Shores 

 Photo by Stefano Giovannini

This isn’t the type of trailer park seen on the TV show The Trailer Park Boys.

Sure, on the surface it would appear to be typical of trailer parks, with rows of modular mobile homes squeezed onto tiny plots of land.

Montauk Shores

Montauk Shores
Montauk Shores

Montauk Shores
Montauk Shores

Montauk Shores deck
Montauk Shores

Montauk Shores

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Drax
Drax

How is it that the stupid people have more money than brains?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.