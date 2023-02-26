This isn’t the type of trailer park seen on the TV show The Trailer Park Boys.
Sure, on the surface it would appear to be typical of trailer parks, with rows of modular mobile homes squeezed onto tiny plots of land.
But this one is different. It’s Montauk Shores in the pricey New York State area called the Hamptons, with million-dollar views and billionaire residents.
Owning a trailer at the park has become the ultimate status symbol for the tiny Long Island town’s summering rich and famous, says The New York Post.
Recently, an 800-sq.-ft. trailer in the park sold for a record US$3.75 million (CAD$4.8 million). That’s US$5,000 per-square-foot and handily beats the previous record sale price of US$1.85 million for a trailer that traded hands in 2022.
Compare that to New York City’s luxury market, where about the same price per square foot — $4,998 — is getting a deep-pocketed buyer a 3,951-sq.-ft. penthouse at the Robert A.M. Stern-designed 30 Park Place in Tribeca that’s now also in contract, according to StreetEasy, says The Post.
Will Gold, with The Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman, represented the unidentified buyer of the trailer, which is located in the Ditch Plains area of Montauk Shores.
“The Ditch Plains area in general is very special. It is an oasis for surfers and beach goers, and in the past several years has been subject to an extraordinary amount of growth and transformation,” Gold told The Post.
The trailer was custom built by John Hummel Associates, a home builder in New York City.
“It features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and high-end finishes with a modern beach vibe,” says Gold.
There's a 180-degree view of the ocean from the living room and back deck, a gas fireplace, a private deck, a grill and an outdoor shower. The primary suite has its own bathroom.
“Especially since COVID, individuals and families have realized the value of oceanfront communities and are paying up for it,” says Gold. “This beachfront row of units in Montauk Shores is the perfect exclusive opportunity to enjoy everything Ditch Plains has to offer.”
Montauk Shores, a gated community, features swimming pools, a recreational center, a playground and a basketball court.
The area famously lured in big-name and deep-pocketed, people such as Jimmy Buffet, who once got into a bidding war over a beachfront mobile home, says The Post, adding this trailer park community has become an unusual status symbol for the ultra-wealthy.
Vitaminwater co-founder Darius Bikoff, hedge-fund manager Dan Loeb and film producer Karen Lauder have all invested in a trailer in the community.
“I know quite a few billionaires here,” Fred Stelle, a resident and architect in Montauk previously told The Post.
“The most appealing aspect is the park’s quality of life. It’s a classic throwback to a summer community, relaxed and low-key in a funky way, like what Southern California must have been like in the 1950s and it’s safe for kids.”
In the past year alone at least 10 mobile homes have sold between US$675,000 and US$1.4 million. And trailers closer to the beach are even more expensive, says The Post.
(1) comment
How is it that the stupid people have more money than brains?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.