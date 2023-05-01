Calgary’s housing market set new monthly price records overall and in three of four home categories in April.
“After four months of persistent gains, the total unadjusted benchmark price reached $550,800, nearly 2% two per higher than last month and a new monthly record high for the city,” says Anne-Marie Lurie, chief economist at the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).
“While sales activity is performing as expected, the steeper pullback in new listings has ensured that supply levels remain low. The limited supply choice is causing more buyers to place offers above the list price, contributing to the stronger than expected gains in home prices.”
April’s sales reached 2,690 homes, up from 2,433 in March. New listings added in April were 3,133. The sales-to-new-listings ratio was 86%, causing inventories to decline by 34%, year-over-year and 45% below long-term averages for April.
“While sales have eased by 21% compared to last year, the steep decline in supply has caused the months of supply to ease to just over one month,” says Lurie. “This reflects tighter market conditions than earlier in the year and compared to conditions reported last April.”
The Calgary market, as broken out by housing type.
Single family
“New listings have eased across all price ranges in the detached market, with the most significant declines occurring for homes priced below $700,000,” says Lurie. “The sales-to-new listings ratio rose to 88% and the months of supply fell to just over one month, tighter than both last year and last month.”
“The persistently tight market conditions have contributed to further price growth. In April, the detached benchmark price reached a new record high at $661,900. Every district except the City Centre reported a new record high price in April. The City Centre is also the only district that reported more than two months of supply.”
“With a year-over-year gain of 6%, the most affordable East district reported the largest price gain.”
Total single-family home sales were 1,306, up from 1,146 in March.
Semi-detached
“With 234 sales in April, compared to 217 in March and 264 new listings last month, the sales to new listings ratio jumped to 89%, causing further declines in inventory levels, which are at the lowest April level seen since 2007,” says Lurie. “As conditions are tighter than last year, it is not a surprise to see further price growth. The unadjusted benchmark price in April reached a new record high at $593,200, reflecting a 2% gain over last month and last year’s prices.”
“While all districts posted a new record high price this month, the strongest gains occurred in the most affordable northeast and east districts.”
Townhomes
“Buyers of townhomes faced the tightest market conditions in April, with a sales-to-new listings ratio of 95% and months of supply of less than one month,” says Lurie. “Sales have eased over last April’s record high, but with 416 sales, activity is still far stronger than long-term trends and higher than the 388 sales in March.”
“Relative affordability has supported the strong demand in this sector. However, the persistently tight market conditions have placed significant pressure on home prices. After four consecutive monthly gains, the benchmark price reached a new record high of $387,400, more than 7% higher than last year. Like other areas, the steepest price growth occurred in the most affordable districts of the northeast, east and south.”
Apartments
“Thanks to a boost in new listings in April, the apartment condominium sector was the only sector to see sales activity rise over last year’s levels,” says Lurie. “With 953 new listings and 734 sales, inventories did trend up over the previous month but remained below the levels reported last year at this time. With a sales-to-new-listings ratio of 77% and months-of-supply at 1.5, conditions are not as tight as other property types in the city.”
“However, this still reflects sellers’ market conditions and has been driving up prices. As of April, the unadjusted benchmark price reached $299,400, a significant gain over the $277,600 reported at the start of the year and more than 10% higher than last April. Following four months of consecutive gains, prices are now just shy of the previous high reported in 2014. While price gains across all districts have not resulted in a new city-wide record, the north, northwest and southeast reported new highs in April.”
