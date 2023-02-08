The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is March 8, with most market watchers predicting the bank will pause its series of aggressive increases and leave the rate at 4.5%
Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC, said he thinks the bank will hold the rate not just on March 8, but at future rate announcement dates.
“The Bank of Canada remains committed to keeping its benchmark interest rate at the current 4.5% for the foreseeable future as it believes it has started to overshoot,” says Tal.
The bank’s governor, Tiff Macklem, said he doesn’t anticipate further interest rate hikes after eight straight increases, with a caveat.
“If new evidence begins to accumulate that inflation is not declining in line with our forecast, we are prepared to raise our policy rate further,” Macklem said. “But if new data are broadly in line with our forecast and inflation comes down as predicted, then we won’t need to raise rates further.”
The bank is projecting annualized inflation rates to hover at the 3% level by mid-2023, and then slow down further to 2.5% by the fourth quarter.
“Our preferred measures of core inflation have been stuck at about 5%,” Macklem said. “But timelier three-month rates have come down below 5%. That suggests core inflation will start to decline in the months ahead.”
In the bank’s quarterly survey of market participants, most of the biggest players on Bay Street think the bank has not only stopped raising interest rates, but will be compelled to cut the rate before the end of the year to keep a mild recession from turning into a severe one.
The average prediction from survey respondents was headline inflation will cool to 2.9% by the end of the year, and then slow to 2.2% by the end of 2024.
Macklem, in a speech in Quebec City February 7, said rate cuts are not on the menu just yet.
“I want to be very clear: we are pausing interest rate hikes to assess whether we raised interest rates enough to get inflation all the way back to target,” Macklem told reporters after his speech.
“Monetary policy works with the lag. We’ve raised rates rapidly. We’re seeing the effects. We know there’s more to come. It makes sense to pause and assess whether we’ve done enough.”
Pausing hikes now is necessary because the full impact of the rate hikes takes from 18 to 24 months to work through the economy, Macklem said.
“That’s why policy needs to be forward looking,” he said. “We shouldn’t keep raising rates until inflation is back to 2%. Instead, we need to pause rate hikes before we slow the economy and inflation too much. And that is what we are doing now.”
Tal doesn’t expect any cuts any time soon.
“Stubbornly high inflation and a slow return to normal could persuade central banks to leave interest rates higher for longer than they have in the past, even if growth starts to slow,” says Tal.
