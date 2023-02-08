Tiff Macklem

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is March 8, with most market watchers predicting the bank will pause its series of aggressive increases and leave the rate at 4.5%

Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC, said he thinks the bank will hold the rate not just on March 8, but at future rate announcement dates.

