House sales
Courtesy of CBC

The aggregate price of a home in Canada decreased 2.8% year-over-year to $757,100 in the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4), the first year-over-year decline recorded since the end of 2008 during the global financial crisis, according to the Royal LePage home price survey. 

The aggregate price is a combination of all housing type prices.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

