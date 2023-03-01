Home for sale
Calgary’s resale homes market showed signs of life in February after one of the slowest Januarys on record, but supply is becoming a critical issue, says the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).

Sales in February reached 1,740 homes, a 47% decline from February 2022, but that’s not the number to use as a comparison. A year ago, Calgary’s housing market was just starting to lift off to record-setting highs that will take a long time to be repeated, if ever.

