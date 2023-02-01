Calgary skyline

Calgary skyline

 Courtesy Myke Thomas

January 2023 was the slowest month for Calgary’s housing market in the last two and-a-half years, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).

Total sales in the city were 1,199, 40% lower than January 2022, but generally flat compared to the 1,204 sales in December 2022.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

