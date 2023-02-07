Home for sale
A new report from Robert Hogue, assistant chief economist at RBC Economics, says activity in Canada’s four largest housing markets, Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal is “calm.”

“For the most part, housing markets started 2023 the same way they ended 2022: quietly,” says Hogue. “Early results for January from local real estate boards generally show persistent weak activity and price declines.” 

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

NorthernTrumper
The housing market is collapsing and will continue to get worse.

I am in central Alberta and numerous homes I am looking at are foreclosures.

Many people who are riding variable rate mortgages are saying they won't be able to afford their home within 10 months due to using up all their lines of credit to stay afloat.

Calgary is doing somewhat good only because conservatives from other provinces are flocking to Calgary to escape liberalism, (I personally know of three families who came and two who will be here by summer)

I sold my home in February of 2022 and I'm watching homes in my area drop, drop, drop.

