A new report from Robert Hogue, assistant chief economist at RBC Economics, says activity in Canada’s four largest housing markets, Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal is “calm.”
“For the most part, housing markets started 2023 the same way they ended 2022: quietly,” says Hogue. “Early results for January from local real estate boards generally show persistent weak activity and price declines.”
“Calgary remains among the few exceptions where the number of properties sold is still solid, though down from sky-high levels a year ago.”
Homebuyers are on the defensive, recovering from the onslaught of Bank of Canada interest rate hikes.
“The hikes have been a game-changer, sending many to the sidelines, some no longer qualifying for a mortgage and significantly shrinking the budget of others,” says Hogue. “High-priced markets and areas that experienced tremendous run-ups earlier in the pandemic are seeing the most dramatic downswings.”
Vancouver and Toronto have been hit the hardest, with sales down by at least 45% in both regions. Price drops have been largest in these markets as well, exceeding 15% in some cases.
“That said, the correction appears to be broadly easing,” says Hogue. “Monthly rates of decline for home resales and prices have slowed in Ontario, including Toronto; British Columbia, including Vancouver; and elsewhere in recent months.”
“This development, along with our expectation the Bank of Canada has completed its rate hike campaign, point toward a cyclical bottom around spring or summer, though the timing may vary from market to market. The recovery that will follow, however, is poised to be very gradual at first.”
“We expect the massive increase in interest rates will continue to hold back activity and compress purchasing budgets for some time.”
Here are Hogue’s overviews of the big four
Calgary — Landing softly
Activity and prices gently drifted lower while demand/supply conditions remain remarkably tight. Calgary stands out as the tightest market in Western Canada at this juncture. Though we estimate home resales fell for the 11th-straight month in January, down 8% month-over-month, they’re still brisk, hovering 32% above pre-pandemic levels.
A drop in new listings may have contributed to the decline in January, making it harder for buyers to find their dream home. Squeezed buyers’ budgets sustained downward pressure on properties, despite low inventories. The MLS Home Price Index (HPI) remains above year-ago levels but probably not for much longer.
Vancouver — Buyers wring price concessions
Not much is happening in the Vancouver market these days, other than buyers successfully extracting price concessions from sellers. Prices are on a 10-month declining streak as resale activity nears its lowest point since the global financial crisis (excluding the lockdown period). A sharp increase in listings didn’t get things going in January. We estimate resales slumped another 7% month-over-month adding up to an eye-popping 55% slide over the past year. The rise in new listings is giving buyers an even stronger hand, which we think will keep driving prices down in the coming months possibly at an accelerating rate if inventories build up. Further price declines will be needed to ease extremely poor affordability conditions in the area. Single-detached homes, the least affordable option, are most at risk of losing further value in the period ahead. We expect condo prices to be supported by relatively stronger demand.
Toronto area — Inching closer to a cyclical bottom
Resale activity is the quietest it’s been in 14 years, excluding the lockdown period, and buyers are progressively rolling back some of the earlier outsized price appreciation. The slide in activity has slowed down materially over the past few months, suggesting the cyclical bottom may be near. Home resales fell 1% month-over-month in January, a sharp deceleration from the 8% average monthly drop recorded between March and September last year. But we think the price correction isn’t over. The MLS HPI has declined for 11 consecutive months, including a .2% month-over-month drop in January, but reversing less than a third of its huge 57% gain in the first two years of the pandemic. Affordability remains excessively stretched for most buyers.
Montreal area — Correction isn’t letting up yet
The slowdown picked up noticeably since late-summer. January resales were the softest since 2009, falling an estimated 11% from December on a seasonally-adjusted basis. The market correction is showing few signs of letting up at this stage. Median prices are down 10% for condos and 14% for single-family homes since the April peak, slipping a further 1.3% and 2% month-over-month in January, respectively. Inventories, while still historically low, are climbing, and demand-supply conditions no longer favour sellers. The sharp deterioration in affordability over the past 12 to 18 months keeps buyers on edge. It will likely take a few more months for confidence to rebuild and market trends to stabilize.
(1) comment
The housing market is collapsing and will continue to get worse.
I am in central Alberta and numerous homes I am looking at are foreclosures.
Many people who are riding variable rate mortgages are saying they won't be able to afford their home within 10 months due to using up all their lines of credit to stay afloat.
Calgary is doing somewhat good only because conservatives from other provinces are flocking to Calgary to escape liberalism, (I personally know of three families who came and two who will be here by summer)
I sold my home in February of 2022 and I'm watching homes in my area drop, drop, drop.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.