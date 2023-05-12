The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s (CMHC) 2023 Mortgage Consumer Survey* shows many mortgage holders are facing challenges with payments and are concerned about the stability of housing markets.
"The current housing market is very challenging and stressful for many buyers and aspiring buyers,” says Sam Carnovale, CMHC`s director of client relationship management.
“One of the goals of our Mortgage Consumer Survey is to help homebuyers and the mortgage professionals who serve them gain a deeper understanding of this environment and increase their chances for a successful, positive experience."
CMHC says 74% of respondents were impacted or expect to be impacted by mortgage interest rate increases and of those impacted, 49% face difficulty maintaining debt payments, including mortgages.
“These challenges,” says CMHC, “have had a negative effect consumers’ feelings about the mortgage buying experience, with 61% of first-time and repeat buyers feeling uncertain about the home buying process. Both groups cite paying too much for their home as their top concern.”
Additional Highlights:
Those who contracted their mortgage before the rise of interest rates were much more likely to be satisfied, but overall satisfaction with the mortgage professional experience is down.
Of buyers who received a monetary gift to help with a home purchase, 37% said they would not have been able to purchase a home that meets their needs without it.
Debt consolidation became the top reason for refinancing existing mortgages.
Only 55% of respondents believe the value of their homes will increase in the next 12 months, compared to 84% of respondents in the 2022 survey.
Seventy percent were confident they got the best mortgage deal for their needs, compared to 86% in 2022.
The majority of respondents — 81% — believe homeownership is a good long-term financial investment, although that figure is down from 91% in 2022.
After the significant changes in the mortgage landscape, industry professionals should be keeping a lookout on several further seismic shifts later this year, Leah Zlatkin, chief operating officer and broker at Mortgage Outlet, told Canadian Mortgage Professional.
“For borrowers who have existing mortgages [and] who have renewals a little bit further out, the environment is the exact same it has been for the last little while,” said Zlatkin. “It is an environment of ‘stay put if you can,’ and if you’re struggling and you feel like you can’t make your payments, it’s time to talk to your mortgage broker or professional.”
Zlatkin said for borrowers whose renewals are coming up soon, “It’s a really good time to evaluate and start understanding whether you can afford the new mortgage rates you’re probably going to renew at, because you’re probably renewing at [a higher level] than the rates that you are paying right now.”
The next Bank of Canada rate announcement is June 7, with the bank saying it might hold the rate steady, or if economic conditions dictate an increase, it won’t hesitate, but a rate cut is highly unlikely.
*The survey was conducted between Jan. 9 and Jan. 30, 2023 and it’s important to note the Bank of Canada was, at the time, still increasing its overnight rate, taking it to 4.5% on Jan. 25. Since then, the bank has held the rate at 4.5% twice, which may have had an effect some responses.
