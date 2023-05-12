Home sale

A for sale sign is shown in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood on Jan. 26.

 Courtesy CBC

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s (CMHC) 2023 Mortgage Consumer Survey* shows many mortgage holders are facing challenges with payments and are concerned about the stability of housing markets.

"The current housing market is very challenging and stressful for many buyers and aspiring buyers,” says Sam Carnovale, CMHC`s director of client relationship management.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.