Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation in Canada slowed to 6.3% in December, with gas prices posting a notable monthly decline.
Canadians paid 13.1% less for their gas last month compared to November, a trend that it attributed to lower crude oil prices across the world, says StatsCan.
Grocery costs remained high, up 11% from December 2021 and increases in mortgage interest costs, personal care supplies and clothing offset the slowdown in annual price growth.
Discounting food and energy inflation, December saw year-over-year prices increase by 5.3%, according to the government agency.
The rate of inflation came in lower overall than many observers had anticipated in a Bloomberg survey prior to the announcement. Most survey respondents expected a 6.4% gain in the consumer price index.
The rate of inflation peaked at 8.1% in August and December's number followed a rate of 6.8% in November, all well above the Bank of Canada’s target of between 2% and 3%.
The bank will make its first rate decision of 2023 on Jan. 25, with most market watchers expecting a quarter-point hike.
“Both headline inflation and the Bank of Canada’s favoured gauges of underlying pressures decelerated, suggesting the central bank may soon pause its aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes,” said Bloomberg News. “Tuesday’s report shows rapid rate increases over the past 10 months are starting to temper price gains, though inflation remains well above the central bank’s target.”
“The data support the view that the end of one of the central bank’s most aggressive tightening cycles is in sight, with (Bank Of Canada) Governor Tiff Macklem expected to deliver 25-basis-point hike next week before pausing.”
Kash Pashootan, CEO at First Avenue Investment Capital, tells Bloomberg News he believes peak inflation is in the rear-view mirror.
“So that’s positive and certainly it’s come off the peak, but we’re still a far way to go from what we’ve been used to for a decade or more,” says Pashootan. “Consensus is that by the end of the year we’ll be at 4%. We at First Avenue believe that’s a bit, shall we say, on the ambitious side.”
James Laird, co-CEO of Ratehub.ca and president of CanWise mortgage lender, says the December inflation rate gives the bank an option of whether or not to raise its rate next week, adding December’s inflation rate is good news for mortgage holders.
“Today’s Consumer Price Index provides the Bank of Canada with the data to either implement a rate hold or a 25 basis-point increase. Regardless, inflation moving down is good news for existing variable-rate holders and anyone who requires a fixed-rate mortgage in the near future,” says Laird
“Variable-rate and home equity line of credit holders should budget for a 25 basis-point increase. At the same time, they should be pleased that inflation is moving in the right direction, which should limit further increases in 2023.”
Shelter was again among major contributors to price gains, with mortgage interest and rent up 18% and 5.8% from year ago, respectively.
“Anyone who requires a fixed-rate mortgage in the next couple of months should shop around frequently to ensure they are getting the best rates,” says Laird.
“Anyone shopping for a home should still get a pre-approval to hold today's rates, because if rates happen to go up, they will have today's rates secured, and if rates drop further, they will still be eligible for the lower rates.”
