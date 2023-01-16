Over the last three years, Canadian housing markets have gone from almost complete shutdowns (March/April 2020) to a completely unexpected revival (summer 2020) to dizzying heights for sales and prices (Fall 2021 to late spring 2022) to a slow, but steady, decrease in prices and sales (summer through fall, 2022).
Almost every swing in activity can be directly attributed to actions by the Bank of Canada, from dropping its overnight rate as low as possible in March 2020 to embarking on an aggressive path of raising the rate to the highest level in years (current).
Where will the markets go in 2023?
The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has a look forward in an updated report of expectations for the year.
“With the shock from the Bank of Canada’s efforts to control inflation fading, and uncertainty about the path for housing markets and where borrowing costs will ultimately land also likely to wind down over the next few months, the theme of our 2023 forecast is not recovery, but the start of a turnaround,” says the report, adding it updates CREA’s previous forward-looking report published in September 2022.
National home sales have been more or less stable since the summer, says CREA, suggesting the downward adjustment to sales activity from rising interest rates and high uncertainty may be in the rear-view mirror.
“Home prices remain mixed across Canada. With significantly higher borrowing costs, it’s not surprising prices have mostly cooled from their peaks in more expensive markets within Ontario and British Columbia,” says the report. “Prices have been holding up much better in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador, with Quebec and the Maritime provinces landing somewhere in between.”
“While prices in most markets have declined from a short-lived sharp peak in early 2022, they remain well above where they were in the summer of 2020.”
CREA says it will remain quite difficult for many first-time buyers to enter the housing market until mortgage rates are lower than they are today.
“That being said, some buyers are expected to come off the sidelines once they have more certainty rates have topped out,” says the report. “Others will likely find 2023 the first opportunity in some time where they’re not having to compete with multiple offers.”
CREA is forecasting home sales to be close to 500,000 in 2023, a .5% decline from 2022. The association expects the national average home price to decline 5.9% on an annual basis to $662,103 in 2023.
“It’s important to note that based on the monthly data under the surface, that decline has already happened over the course of 2022; however, the record setting start to that year will be reflected as a decline this year as prices are not expected to be anywhere near those record levels in 2023,” says the report.
Futher down the road, CREA is forecasting national home sales to rise by 10.2% to 546,625 units in 2024 as markets continue to return to normal. The national average home price is forecast to recover by a moderate 3.5% from 2023 to 2024 to around $685,056, below 2022 but back on par with 2021
Paul Betts, president of GAP Marketing Group, a real estate sales and marketing advisory company, believes the market dynamics created by the Bank of Canada’s actions, will result in what he also thinks will be a turnaround, rather than a recovery.
“I put a lot of weight on motivation as the primary driver when it comes to real estate market performance and 2023 will be rough in most major centers,” says Betts.
“When you have low interest rates and rising prices, that is a seller's market, meaning demand is high because of the buyer motivator: the fear of losing out. This was 2021/early 2022,” he says. “When you have rising interest rates and stable or rising prices this is still a sellers' market because the buyer motivator is still the fear of losing out, which was early 2022.”
In the market immediately ahead, Betts says there is a different fear.
“When you have a situation where interest rates are considered high but appear to have peaked and prices are softening this creates low buyer motivation and low seller motivation, which is the other fear of buying too early,” he says. “This is where I believe we are now and will be for at least the first half of the year. Buyer sentiment right now seems to be that rates are poised to drop and prices are still softening so the wait is on.”
“Anyone wanting or needing to buy right now has the buyer motivation in a buyers' market.”
And from there to the turnaround.
“When rates are lower and dropping, prices are lower, supply is tighter, and demand rises, we get increased buyer motivation and sales rise or surge even,” says Betts. “But it will take longer for prices to go up than it takes to go down. This market situation will develop in the latter part of 2023.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.