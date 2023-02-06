House sales
Home prices have been declining for roughly the last 10 months in Canada, but they’ve only fallen half of what to expect, says a new report from Oxford Economics.

The worst-case scenario is prices being cut in half, falling back to 2014 levels.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

A wise ole preacher once said, "things are seldom as they appear".

