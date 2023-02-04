Canadian home buyers and sellers have been on a wild rollercoaster ride, from a rapid ascent in April 2020 to a more gradual descent beginning in April 2022, that looks to have levelled off entering 2023.
The focus on sales numbers, prices and increases in the Bank of Canada’s interest rate overlooked a growing problem: the supply of housing in the country.
The numbers show the problem is quickly becoming a crisis.
The Canadian government has set high goals for immigration, which accounts for about 75% of the country’s growth. It is targetting an increase of the number of immigrants by 75% over pre-pandemic levels by 2025. A record of 431,645 new permanent residents arrived in 2022, with 465,000 permanent residents expected in 2023 and roughly half a million in each of 2024 and 2025.
Part-time residents need housing as well. CIBC calculates the number of non-permanent residents arriving in Canada grew from 258,000 in 2021 to 700,000 in 2022, a 170% increase.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has estimated 3.5 million additional new housing units would be needed by 2030 to accommodate newcomers and, more importantly, improve affordability. That equates to more than doubling the current pace of construction.
CMHC says new home starts were at elevated levels in recent years, but the current labour force in the construction industry, in a best-case scenario, could provide only between 30% and 50% of its 3.5 million target.
Economists and housing experts warn there are no quick fixes on the supply front and that things may yet deteriorate.
“Housing takes a long time to construct and there is a long lead time before shovels go in the ground,” says Ted Kesik, professor of building science at the University of Toronto.
“Significant increases in output take years and that is why so many people are worried about the housing shortage and how it may actually get much worse before it gets better.”
“Unlike some other industries, the building industry has a fixed capacity to construct more housing and it is losing many of its older and more experienced workers who are retiring. There are not enough new people entering the workforce to offset those leaving and so the workforce is a significant factor.”
Labour is a problem, but bigger problems are all three levels of governments creating barriers to new construction including zoning bylaws that prevent new developments, restrict supply and drive prices.
The evidence is obvious in Canada’s most expensive markets, the Greater Toronto and Greater Vancouver Areas. A lack of developable land due to bylaws has pushed average prices in both markets above $1,000,000. Average single-family home prices have long since flown passed the $2 million mark.
On a positive note, Ontario's provincial government recently opened up 7,400 acres of the Greenbelt, a natural area just north of Toronto for development, but to the east of Vancouver, development prohibitions in a designated agriculture-only remain in place.
At the federal level, the government has dedicated $78.5 billion to building new housing and other provincial governments have established task forces to implement new recommendations, including zoning bylaws.
Putting $78.5 billion into a ‘building fund’ should help, but rather than spending the bulk of that on bureaucracy, the money would be better spent by the experts — the building industry — through a new association.
Builders would bring their plans for new construction of primarily multi-family homes to the association and, based on criteria to be determined, would receive the funds necessary to start construction. Currently, many multi-family projects don’t get started until about 50% of units have been sold, increasing construction times. By receiving funds to cover the full costs of a building, builders would get those buildings to market much quicker.
There’s a need for closer co-operation — partnerships — between developers and local city councils, such as one instituted in September in Vernon, BC, where the city council acknowledged local developers are key to building more attainable housing.
Attainable housing is rental-market housing or homes with smaller units on small lots for purchase, aimed at low- to average-income households, many of whom have been priced out of the current market, an issue cited in the Vernon Housing Action Plan report.
The report also referred to attainable housing as “the missing middle.”
“Government incentives are good. (But) government is not going to get us out of this,” said Vernon councillor Kari Gares. “We really do need to look at the development community as a whole and bring them on side. We’re not going to be able to meet this housing demand unless we have the assistance of the development community.”
Another councillor, Kelly Fehr, was optimistic developers could help fix the problem.
“I really do believe that we have some caring developers in our community that aren’t just strictly focused on profit, but really do want to see development for the betterment of their community,” he said.
New problems require new solutions.
“Canada’s approach to housing supply needs to be rethought and done differently," says CMHC deputy chief economist Aled ab Iorwerth. "There must be a drastic transformation of the housing sector, including government policies and processes, and an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach to increasing the supply of housing to meet demand.”
Thanks Myke; less government is good in most but not all things; this is one where less is better, nice to see multi-family buildings are part of the solution here. The size of houses many people want is part of the 'problem'; not that it's in of itself bad but from my point of view it's just not feasible or prudent anymore. The construction industry are quite capable of meeting the needs of people with the land and money we have.
How about less immigration
Which of course no one is allowed to talk about
In Canada any actually important topic is off limits to discuss
