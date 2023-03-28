Statistics Canada reports a net of 22,921 Ontarians moved to Alberta and a net 10,418 moved to Alberta from BC in 2022.
Josh Tagg of Calgary-based Mortgages for Less tells Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP) he isn’t surprised, saying strong housing affordability in Alberta is a key reason.
Alberta experienced more balanced housing price growth than its provincial cousins during the pandemic, especially when Calgary and Edmonton are compared with Toronto and Vancouver.
Tagg says a lot of the newcomers to Alberta are immigrants who first arrived in other Canadian cites over the past few years before realizing the affordability and livability available in Alberta.
“I am regularly speaking with couples who’ve been in Canada for fewer than four years who started in the Toronto area and have now come to Alberta because they actually want to own a home and they actually want to be able to afford to live,” he told CMP. “The income levels are similar, but the costs are significantly more affordable.”
“I really do think Alberta has the capacity to receive people in a way that allows them to also have the life that they hope to get by coming to Canada. Until wages line up with the cost of living in those other centres, they are going to be difficult places for newcomers to build a good life.”
StatsCan reported the rate of population growth in Alberta in the final quarter of 2022 was higher than any other province, reaching 45,864. Between January 2022 and January 2023, the population growth rate moved up by 3.7%.
Home prices in the Toronto and Vancouver areas have fallen the most in the country, year-over-year, but home prices in either market are still higher than in Alberta and newcomers who sold their homes in those markets can buy more home for the dollar in Alberta.
The aggregate average price (not the best measure but the one available in each market for comparison purposes) in February in the Toronto area was $1,091,300. In the Vancouver area it was $1,220,469, while Calgary’s was $506,686 and Edmonton’s was $369, 286.
“It seems like it’s Alberta’s time to shine,” said Tagg. “We’ve watched from the sideline as our market’s been a little bit sluggish over the years pre-COVID and have seen with some envy what’s going on in the Vancouver market or the Toronto area.
“We’ve had some price appreciation, of course, during COVID, but it wasn’t so wild that it needed a massive correction like we’ve observed elsewhere in the country.”
“From an affordability perspective, Calgary and Edmonton continue to be the most affordable major housing markets in Canada and arguably the most affordable major housing markets in the developed world when we’re talking costing homeownership compared to median income.”
“What I’m finding is Alberta seems to be a good place for those newer immigrants,” he said.
“Vancouver and Toronto are more cultural centres for sure, but they’re [finding] the cost of living is making it so the dream of living in Canada is more of a nightmare.”
