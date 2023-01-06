Here's some news from the USA that didn’t make the headlines this week.
The good news first
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills/Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday, was given a medically induced sedation after the incident, from which he awoke Wednesday night.
“We are in a situation where we wanted to allow him to gradually wake up as the rest of his body was healing,” said Dr. Timothy Pritts during a press conference at UC Medical Center on Thursday.
Upon waking up, Hamlin wrote on a piece of paper ‘did we win?’
Pritts’ response was “the answer is, yes, you know, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life, and that’s probably the important thing out of this.”
Another big winner was the charity Hamlin created in 2020, after finishing his college career at Pitt. The Chasing M's Foundation does an annual Christmas toy drive for underprivileged children, and there will be lots and lots of toys purchased this year.
As of Wednesday, donations from more than 219,000 people flowed into his GoFundMe page that supports the foundation, ranging from NFL players, staff, executives and concerned fans, totalled more than US$7 million.
Hamlin is expected to recover, but it will take a long time said Pritts, “It’s not just the lights are on … he’s home,” adding that “all cylinders are firing in his brain.”
The NFL announced the Bills-Bengals game will not be rescheduled.
California gold rush in reverse
California Democratic governor Gavin Newsom last summer promoted a campaign designed to get Floridians to move to the ‘Golden state.’
In a 30-second TV ad, Newsom said “Freedom, it’s under attack in your state. Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors.”
“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight. Or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love.”
None of it was true and the campaign had no effect. In fact, it backfired dramatically.
California is the closest state to true socialism and residents are leaving in droves. The state’s population decreased by 343,230 people in 2022, according to the US Census Bureau.
Ironically, the Census Bureau reports Florida led the US in population growth for the first time since 1957 with a 1.9% increase in the past year. California businesses have also been fleeing the state which could lead to economic decline.
Overall, red states, such as Florida, have had an increase in population while blue states, such as California, showed declines.
“The biggest gains from net domestic migration last year were in Florida (318,855), Texas (230,961) and North Carolina (99,796), while the biggest losses were in California (-343,230), New York (-299,557) and Illinois (-141,656),” says the Bureau’s report.
Since 2020, California’s population declined by 508,903 residents, according to the report. New York’s population decreased by 524,079, while in Illinois it dropped by 230,513.
We think it’s a snow job
Former baseball super star and minority owner of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, Alex Rodriguez is trying to fit in with his new neighbors in Minnesota, says news site Axios.
He posted a photo on Instagram of his work shoveling out his driveway after a storm yesterday.
But was it all fake?
Axios Twin Cities co-author Audrey Kennedy points out “that's a very large driveway. A-Rod can definitely afford snow removal. The sticker is still on the shovel and the driveway shows tire tracks.”
Some of A-Rod's followers were skeptical whether he actually shoveled the driveway, with a poll conducted by Axios finding 94% of respondents – 705 voters – saying ‘snow way’ he did.
"That's called cleaning up after a snowblower went through," said Teresa F., who follows his Instagram.
In response, A Rod posted a video.
You decide: https://www.instagram.com/p/CnAg8_XOOo3/
Mumbling, bumbling Biden
Joe Biden likes to get around, wearing jeans. We think.
In a speech last week he said, "I've traveled to over 140 countries over the world. I’ll paraphrase the phrase of my old neighborhood: The rest of the countries, the world is not a patch in our jeans, if we do what we wanna do, we need to do." https://rumble.com/v23vzbw-more-deep-words-from-joe-biden.html?mref=22lbp&mc=56yab#
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.