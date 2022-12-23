Every year Santa Claus visits millions of homes around the world, bearing gifts for all the good girls and boys. But very few people have ever seen the homes of Santa and Mrs. Claus and those hard-working elves.
“Santa gets a peek into millions of homes each year,” says Amanda Pendleton, of online real estate portal Zillow. “Now, we’re giving people a peek into one of the most famous homes in the world.”
The home Santa and Mrs. Claus now live in was built in the 1800s, on 25 snow covered acres at the North Pole (we’re not allowed to reveal the exact address).
It’s a timber-framed, 2,500-sq.-ft. cabin, made with hand-hewn logs, featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage for Santa’s sleigh.
The property includes a community of tiny elf homes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, garage with space for an all-weather sleigh and stables that board eight live-in reindeer, plus a bonus stall for red-nosed company.
There’s even a garden, where Santa can hoe, hoe, hoe when he’s not making and delivering toys.
The main home features a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace for roasting chestnuts in the living room. The gourmet kitchen is a baker’s dream, boasting an oven with 12 different cookie settings. Cookies are served directly from oven to table in the adjoining dining room, along with cocoa on tap.
Boughs of holly deck the hall leading to the primary bedroom and two guest rooms. Tiptoe to Santa’s quiet study where an impressive writing desk is flanked by the same sewing table he used to make the original Teddy bear.
The property also features three tiny houses for Santa’s elves and, like snowflakes, none of the elf dwellings are exactly alike. They include an itsy-bitsy farmhouse, a hygge-chic rustic cabin and a bamboo bungalow.
The tiny farmhouse features an open concept floorplan with lots of room for guests.
The rustic mini cabin is also made of hand-hewn logs and brimming with personality, which is evident from the serving cart stocked with sugary potions, and the butcher block desk that nods to the elf’s status as Head of Toys, Woodworking Division.
The petite bamboo bungalow exudes energy, with a meditation space and yoga studio.
Zillow estimates the property would have a value of US$1,154,137.00 if it was put up for sale, which of course, isn’t going to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.