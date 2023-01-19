If you’re of the mind, you can now post photos of your boobs on Facebook and Instagram, unless you are a female who was born a female and you still consider yourself a female, reports The New York Post.
Actually, you don’t need to be female at all.
Both social media outlets, owned by Meta, will now welcome transgender and non-binary users to flash their bare breasts on their sites, but women who were born female and who are eager to ‘free the nipple’ are out of luck, according to Meta’s Oversight Board (MOB).
MOB, an independent body of experts which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called the company’s Supreme Court for content moderation and censorship policies, ordered Facebook and Instagram to lift a ban on images of topless women for anyone who identifies as neither male nor female.
In a review, MOB said it overturned Meta’s original decisions “to remove two Instagram posts depicting transgender and non-binary people with bare chests”, while also recommending Meta change its “Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity Community Standard so that it is governed by clear criteria that respect international human rights standards.”
“In this decision, the Oversight Board considers two cases together for the first time. Two separate pieces of content were posted by the same Instagram account, one in 2021, the other in 2022. The account is maintained by a US-based couple who identify as transgender and non-binary.”
“Both posts feature images of the couple, bare-chested, with the nipples covered. The image captions discuss transgender healthcare and say that one member of the couple will soon undergo top surgery (gender-affirming surgery to create a flatter chest), which the couple are fundraising to pay for.”
A series of automated alerts and reports from users prompted Meta to review the posts multiple times for potential violations of various Community Standards. Meta ultimately removed both posts for violating the Sexual Solicitation Community Standard, seemingly because they contain breasts and a link to a fundraising page.
After the users appealed to Meta and then to MOB, the board accepted the cases, saying Meta removed the posts in error and restored them.
“The same image of female-presenting nipples would be prohibited if posted by a cisgender woman but permitted if posted by an individual self-identifying as non-binary,” the board said in its decision.
A cisgender person is anyone who identifies as the sex or gender they were assigned at birth.
So, essentially, a boyfriend, girlfriend, wife, husband, weekend guest, one-night fling, weird uncle Albert or neighbourhood stalker could post pics of female boobs, or the fat uncle Albert man-boobs, if done under the guise of the poster claiming to be non-cisgender.
Meta will rely on human reviewers who will be tasked with “quickly assess[ing] both a user’s sex, as this policy applies to ‘female nipples,’ and their gender identity,” said MOB.
It’s not clear if Meta is seeking volunteers to be ‘human reviewers.’
The board added there will be “additional nipple-related exceptions based on contexts of protest, birth giving, after birth, and breastfeeding which it did not examine here, but also must be assessed.”
A spokesperson for Meta told The Post: “We welcome the board’s decision in this case.”
“We had reinstated this content prior to the decision, recognizing that it should not have been taken down. We are constantly evaluating our policies to help make our platforms safer for everyone.”
“We know more can be done to support the LGBTQ+ community, and that means working with experts and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations on a range of issues and product improvements.”
Facebook milked the issue in the past.
In 2013, the social media site showed clips from a documentary called “Free the Nipple” about the movement to allow for female toplessness in public.
The film gained a following and was endorsed by celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Rumer Willis, Cara Delevingne, and Nico Tortorella.
However, critics had Facebook remove the clips, even though it had the breast of intentions.
