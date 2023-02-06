Calgary skyline

Calgary skyline

 Courtesy Myke Thomas

It became increasingly difficult to find rental accommodations in Calgary in 2022, as the overall vacancy rate for purpose-built rental properties fell from 5.1% to 2.7%, its lowest level in since 2014.

“With Calgary’s economy growing beyond pre-pandemic levels, the rental market tightened to conditions not seen since Alberta’s last economic boom.,” says Michael Mak, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s senior analyst, economics.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

