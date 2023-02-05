Critics of the Alberta Sovereignty Act say that like Quebec's Bill 101, which replaced Montreal with Toronto as Canada's business capital, the Act will cause a capital outflow from Alberta. Writer Michael Wagner argues that this will not be the case, the issue of resisting federal pressure being altogether different from forcing people to live and do business in a particular language.
Canada’s largest housing market, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), entered 2023 about the same way it left 2022, says a market report from the Toronto Region Real Estate Boat (TRREB).
Sales in January and the overall average selling price were similar to the previous month and on a year-over-year basis, sales and prices were down markedly, continuing to highlight the impact of higher borrowing costs on affordability over the last year, says TRREB president Paul Baron.
“Home sales and selling prices appear to have found some support in recent months. This coupled with the Bank of Canada announcement that interest rate hikes are likely on hold for the foreseeable future will prompt some buyers to move off the sidelines in the coming months,” says Baron.
“Record population growth and tight labour market conditions will continue to support housing demand moving forward.”
January’s sales were 3,100 sales, only 10 sales les than December’s 3,110, however, on a year-over-year basis, sales were down 44.6% from January 2022.
The average selling price in the GTA was $1,038,668 was slightly lower than the average selling price in December of $1,051,216 and down 16.4% year-over-year.
The MLS Home Price Index Composite Benchmark price was down by 14.2% year-over-year.
“Home prices declined over the past year as homebuyers sought to mitigate the impact of substantially higher borrowing costs. While short-term borrowing costs increased again in January, negotiated medium-term mortgage rates, like the five-year fixed rate, have actually started to trend lower compared to the end of last year. The expectation is that this trend will continue, further helping with affordability as we move through 2023,” says TRREB chief market analyst, Jason Mercer.
“All three levels of government have announced policies to enhance housing affordability over the long term, including many initiatives focused on increasing housing supply in the ownership and rental markets,” TRREB CEO John DiMichele. “Most recently, we were encouraged to see Toronto City Council support the Mayor’s 2023 Housing Action Plan as part of the City’s overall $2 billion commitment to housing initiatives.”
(1) comment
As mortgage renewals continue and people unload or lose, as unemployment rises as the economy shuts down the smoke and mirrors will disappear.
