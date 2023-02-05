Toronto

Critics of the Alberta Sovereignty Act say that like Quebec's Bill 101, which replaced Montreal with Toronto as Canada's business capital, the Act will cause a capital outflow from Alberta. Writer Michael Wagner argues that this will not be the case, the issue of resisting federal pressure being altogether different from forcing people to live and do business in a particular language.

Canada’s largest housing market, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), entered 2023 about the same way it left 2022, says a market report from the Toronto Region Real Estate Boat (TRREB).

Sales in January and the overall average selling price were similar to the previous month and on a year-over-year basis, sales and prices were down markedly, continuing to highlight the impact of higher borrowing costs on affordability over the last year, says TRREB president Paul Baron. 

Maloneisright
Maloneisright

As mortgage renewals continue and people unload or lose, as unemployment rises as the economy shuts down the smoke and mirrors will disappear.

