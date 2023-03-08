Fans of the widely acclaimed, award-winning hit TV series Ted Lasso will soon have the chance to not only visit the actual pub the show is filmed in, but spend a night or two.
The series is a sports comedy/drama on Apple TV+, developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly.
Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, an American college football coach, hired to coach an English football team (soccer, to the great unwashed) with the secret intention his inexperience will lead the team to fail, but his folksy, optimistic leadership proves unexpectedly successful, according to Wikipedia. The show also stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein.
It first aired in 2020 with the third season premiering on March 15.
It has been well received. The first season was nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the most nominated first-season comedy in Emmy Award history.
Sudeikis, Waddingham and Goldstein won for their performances and the series won the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.
Sudeikis also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor — Television Series Musical or Comedy and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.
Airbnb announced Ted Lasso fans can reserve a stay at the Crown & Anchor pub — which in real life is The Prince’s Head pub — starting March 21.
Four guests can stay at the property at a time, and it only costs £11 a night (about 18 Canadian bucks) a rate inspired by the number of players on the pitch, says Rolling Stone. Even cooler, says RS, the Airbnb host for your stay is none other than the show’s pub owner and AFC Richmond fan Mae, who’s played by actress Annette Badland.
“The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond, it’s where friends, colleagues, and teammates come together to celebrate our triumphs or cope with the agony of relegation,” said Badland in character as Mae. “That’s why I’m pleased to host guests and take the night off!”
“Time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that Coach Lasso inspires. After all, we’re Richmond ’til we die!”
Airbnb says those lucky enough to secure a reservation will enjoy everything from “trying those biscuits and enjoying them over some English tea, or as Ted calls it ‘garbage water,’” plus the option to sing some karaoke and play a round of darts, all while “cheering on the beloved local Richmond sports teams, decked out in AFC Richmond gear, of course.”
TMZ says there's also the chance to sit at Ted’s favourite table in the pub, while playing chess.
Booking starts on March 21 at 10 am PT for the three overnight stays, including Oct. 23, 24, and 25, 2023, at airbnb.com/tedlasso.
