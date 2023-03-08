Your chance to live like Lasso, pub

Your chance to live like Lasso, pub

 Courtesy AirbnBn

Fans of the widely acclaimed, award-winning hit TV series Ted Lasso will soon have the chance to not only visit the actual pub the show is filmed in, but spend a night or two.

The series is a sports comedy/drama on Apple TV+, developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly.

Your chance to live like Lasso, darts

Your chance to live like Lasso, darts
Your chance to live like Lasso

Your chance to live like Lasso

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.