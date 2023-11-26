‘Thousands are hungry’ while Quebec spends $7M on LA Kings games

Francois Legault and his government are facing immense backlash after their announcement to spend up to $7 million to bring the LA Kings to Quebec City. The Kings are set to play two pre-season games in 2024 at Quebec City's Videotron Centre..A week prior to the big announcement, Finance Minister Eric Girard gave Quebecers a less-than-encouraging financial update, telling them it was going to be a difficult upcoming six months..Girard told the province it would be the government who would cover expenses to make the pre-season games happen — however many in the province are discontent with the way things have been going economically, and public-sector unions have taken to the streets for a three-day protest. .“Thousands of Quebecers are hungry,” Liberal MNA Gregory Kelley said. “That's more important than two hockey games.”“The CAQ is putting the puck on the NHL’s stick instead of helping people who are hurting,” Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said. “Yes I love hockey, but not at this price.”.“At the same time, the CAQ is abolishing the Programme d’aide au maintien des services aériens regionaux ESSENTIELS,” tweeted Parti Québécois MNA Joêl Arseneau. “We are talking about very similar amounts.“The government is paying for the Kings to travel to Quebec but is cutting regional transport.”Conservative Party Leader Éric Duhaime said Legault’s move was “insulting” to teachers and health care workers who have been told the government has no money to give them a raise.