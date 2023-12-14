Three BC Amazon delivery drivers busted for selling packages online

Three Amazon delivery drivers are under investigation by the Burnaby RCMP for alleged package thefts, leading to potential charges as they attempted to sell the pilfered items online.The first case unfolded on September 10, when RCMP responded to a report of an Amazon driver involved in stealing packages and subsequently selling them on an online marketplace. A search warrant was executed on September 29 2023, at the suspect's Vancouver residence, resulting in the seizure of 32 packages valued at approximately $2,200. The 28-year-old suspect was arrested and released pending charge approval.In a similar incident on November 16 2023, another Amazon driver faced accusations of package theft. The Burnaby RCMP's Prolific Offender Suppression Team (POST) executed a search warrant on November 22, at the suspect's Surrey residence. The 26-year-old driver now faces six counts of theft and the case has been forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.A third report of an Amazon driver stealing packages surfaced on November 28. Burnaby RCMP POST members executed a search warrant on November 29 at the driver's Vancouver residence. The 25-year-old suspect was arrested and released, with three counts of theft expected to be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.The stolen items ranged from a $627 men's watch to a $35 Apple AirTag. Police credit Amazon, which maintains a warehouse in Burnaby, for proactively identifying potential thefts and promptly reporting them to Burnaby RCMP. Authorities have not found any indication linking the three cases and no additional incidents have been reported to Burnaby RCMP."It is unusual to see these types of thefts, let alone a pattern of separate incidents, as safeguards and security measures put in place by these types of businesses are often an effective deterrent. In all three of these cases, information gathered by Amazon was key in the investigation and the recovery of the goods," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.