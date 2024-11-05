TIMMIES CRIME SPREE: RCMP arrest Medicine Hat man alleged to have broken into 17 Tim Hortons

A one-man crime wave of B&Es into Tim Hortons across two provinces has ended in an arrest.After a five-month investigation, the RCMP Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit (SAD CRU), in collaboration with Saskatchewan RCMP, arrested 25-year-old Joshua Elliot Moose of Medicine Hat for a series of break-and-enter incidents targeting Tim Hortons locations across Alberta and Saskatchewan.Moose allegedly broke into 17 Tim Hortons locations across two provinces, with incidents reported between June and October 2024. In Alberta, break-ins occurred in Brooks, High River, Hanna, Vermilion, Rocky Mountain House, Rocky View County, Strathmore, Drayton Valley, Didsbury, Stettler, and two locations in Wetaskiwin. In Saskatchewan, Moose reportedly targeted stores in Maple Creek, Kindersley, Swift Current, Saskatoon, and Indian Head.The investigation led officers to White City, Saskatchewan, where Moose was arrested on October 31 after committing another break-in. A search warrant executed on Moose’s hotel room, vehicle, and Medicine Hat apartment led to the seizure of cash, break-in tools, and firearms.Moose now faces 31 charges in Alberta, including break and enter, possession of break-in tools, and unsafe storage of a firearm. In Saskatchewan, he has been charged with seven offenses related to break-ins and possession of break-in tools. Moose is scheduled to appear in Saskatchewan Court of Justice in Regina on Wednesday.