The Chinese government condemned Canada for expelling one of its diplomats and will be enacting measures to respond.
“As a reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada’s unscrupulous move, China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai, persona non grata, who has been asked to leave China no later than May 13,” said the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a Tuesday statement.
“China reserves the right to further react.”
The Canadian government expelled a Chinese diplomat accused of harassing a Chinese-Canadian MP who characterized the country’s conduct against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang as genocide on Monday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs labelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei as persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country after it was revealed he was targeting Conservative MP Micheal Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) and gathered information on his family in Hong Kong.
"We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs," said Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.
MPs went against the Canadian government and voted 170 to 150 in favour of rounding up Chinese spies and requiring foreign agents to register on Monday.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
