Canada/China flags
Courtesy Asiapacific.ca

The Chinese government condemned Canada for expelling one of its diplomats and will be enacting measures to respond. 

“As a reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada’s unscrupulous move, China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai, persona non grata, who has been asked to leave China no later than May 13,” said the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a Tuesday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

