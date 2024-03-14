To prevent home invasions, TO police say leave car fob outside front door

Toronto Police Service (TPS) has released “updated advice” on preventing home invasion: leave car keys outside the front door so the thief will steal your car instead. TPS officer Const. Marco Ricciardi originally made the comment at a recent Etobicoke community meeting, according to CityNews, explaining if criminals who have come to break into a home realize they can steal the vehicle instead, the homeowners may lose their car but they escape injury. .“To prevent the possibility of being attacked in your home, leave your fobs at your front door,” said Ricciardi. “They’re breaking into your home to steal your car. They don’t want anything else.”“A lot of them that they’re arresting have guns on them and they’re not toy guns, they’re real guns,” the officer warned. “They’re loaded.”.TPS released a statement on Wednesday confirming the officer’s remarks and telling the public they “are concerned about an escalation in violence, where all sorts of weapons and firearms are being used to steal vehicles, and that includes during home invasions.”TPS, noting these kinds of motivated home invasions rose 400% last year, told people to prioritize their own safety over their vehicle.Ricciardi suggested “that people leave the keys to their vehicle in a faraday bag by the front door,” the TPS statement said. “While well-meaning, there are also other ways to prevent auto theft motivated home invasions.”.The statement listed suggestions such as purchasing Faraday bags, which shield devices from signal-duplicating devices to prevent data being stolen, parking in the garage if possible, putting extra lights on the driveway, and setting up a home security system. People should also make sure to lock their doors and report suspicious vehicles and people, police said.