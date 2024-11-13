Tories call for urgent security meeting as ISIS attack on Ottawa Jews foiled

Jewish Conservative MP Michelle Lantsman and other MPs are sounding the alarm over an ISIS plot to kill Jews on Parliament Hill — calling for new meetings of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security.Media reports indicate two radicalized teens were planning to bomb a recent pro-Israel rally in Ottawa. Bomb making materials and equipment were seized from the two suspects. “The suspected terrorists have ties to ISIS, and this is now the third instance of a terror plot against the Jewish community with ties to this terrorist organization,” said several MPs, including Conservative Raquel Dancho (Kildonan-St.Paul) in a letter to Liberal MP Ron McKinnon (Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam) chairman of Ottawa’s Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security.The letter was posted by Lantsman on social media. “It is becoming increasingly clear that Canada is a high priority target for ISIS inspired terrorists,” said MPs in the letter.According to Statistics Canada, hate crimes have skyrocketed 251% under Justin Trudeau and in 2024, 66% of hate crimes religious motives were directed towards the Jewish community. “We are now seeing synagogues and Jewish schools being shot at and firebombed,” said MPs. “Canada's Jewish community has repeatedly implored the federal government to act against this rising tide of hate, but the government has failed time and again to ensure their safety and security.”According to Standing Order 106(4), the MPs called for McKinnon’s committee to be recalled immediately to begin an investigation into the thwarted terror attack and to hear from the Minister of Public Safety, RCMP and other law enforcement officials on the increase in antisemitic violence.