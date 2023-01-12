Toronto transgender artist and book binder Laur Flom has been ripping off Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s name from the book’s covers and replacing them for fans who would rather have them without it.
“I rebind Harry Potter books without JK Rowling’s name on them because f*ck her,” said Flom in a video.
“It’s been a minute since I posted a book binding video, so I figured that I would do one video start to finish minus the printing process of binding a Harry Potter book.”
Flom said after taking the book apart and removing the required pages, he reglues some pages and glues on the end pages he printed before. He said he trims the end pages down to size so there is no overhang.
The book goes into his finishing press, and the spine is shaved down to rid it of any extra glue. It is shaved down so he can round it with his old hammer.
He said the spine is reglued and reinforced. Once the coverboards and spines are cut to size, he said they are glued into a bookcloth.
All of these parts are glued down with one and-a-half inches of overhang. Corners are cut so there is no material buildup once the book is assembled.
Flom went on to say the overhang is glued and pulled onto the bookboard on all four sides. The last stage is gluing the end phases to the case.
The new books have a black and gold cover with new end pages. Flom sells the full set of seven Harry Potter books for $1,600.
People can buy a single book in the series for $230. A set of Harry Potter hardcover books sold on Amazon goes for about $200.
He offers a service where people can have their own copies rebound.
Flom said on his aim with this project is to "engage critically and give an option to people who do still want to enjoy Harry Potter without supporting JK Rowling."
"A lot of people have been asking me what the point of this is or what anyone actually gains from me removing her name from the books,” he said.
“And honestly, originally, there wasn't a point or like anything really deep about this project.”
He said he started the project "out of spite, and out of boredom."
"But with this platform, and with people's interest in the books, it's become something that is bringing attention to a trans Jewish artist's work, and will eventually bring about donations to trans charities," he said.
Rowling was almost named person of the year before the Guardian closed their poll early in 2021.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Flom sells the full set of seven Harry Potter books for $1,600. [lol][lol] There's one born every minute.[lol]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.