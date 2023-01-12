Harry Potter

Laur Flom lives in Toronto and said his project was spurred by Rowling's transphobia. 

 Courtesy Laur Flom/TikTok

Toronto transgender artist and book binder Laur Flom has been ripping off Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s name from the book’s covers and replacing them for fans who would rather have them without it. 

“I rebind Harry Potter books without JK Rowling’s name on them because f*ck her,” said Flom in a video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Flom sells the full set of seven Harry Potter books for $1,600. [lol][lol] There's one born every minute.[lol]

