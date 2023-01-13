SickKids Hospital in Toronto will do more surgeries, effective Monday.
“These have been some of the most challenging months SickKids has ever seen,” said SickKids Associate Chief of Perioperative Services, Clinical and Ambulatory Dr. Simon Kelley in a Thursday press release.
“The extraordinary collaboration within the hospital and vital support of our partners across the system have allowed us to maintain emergent, urgent and highly time-sensitive surgical services for our patients.”
SickKids cut its surgical activities to preserve its critical care capacity in November.
“This decision was not taken lightly,” said SickKids President and CEO Ronald Cohn.
“The reduction in surgical activity will allow us to support areas of the hospital that need help managing increasing patient volumes and acuity, including the critical care units, pediatric medicine and the Emergency Department.”
The release said SickKids has seen its patient numbers stabilize and return to levels seen at this time of the year for the last few weeks.
As surgical activity increases, SickKids teams will work through the backlog of more than 6,000 patients. Families who are waiting for a surgery date will be contacted in the coming months as their procedures are booked.
“Despite resource constraints and changes to surgical operations, we are proud to have completed over 11,200 surgeries in 2022 — more than 92% of our pre-pandemic volumes,” said Kelley.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
