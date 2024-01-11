Toronto man charged with hate crime for waving ISIS flag

Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf, a 41-year-old resident of Toronto, was apprehended and charged with public incitement of hatred after participating in a large demonstration in Toronto on Sunday.Al Khalaf allegedly marched in the Queen Street West and Bay Street vicinity, "waving a flag associated with an organization classified as a terrorist group by Public Safety Canada," said Toronto police in a Thursday release.The accused is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 10 Armoury Street on February 23 2024, at 2 p.m.During a monthly meeting of the Toronto Police Services Board, Chief of Police Myron Demkiw announced the arrest, emphasizing the city's commitment to public safety and intolerance for criminal behavior rooted in hate and intimidation. Demkiw highlighted the escalating nature of demonstrations, particularly on the Avenue Road bridge over Highway 401, which now poses a significant public safety threat, causing distress within the local Jewish community."Moving forward, demonstrations or the congregation of individuals on the Avenue Road overpass will not be permitted. People can expect to be arrested if necessary," Demkiw stated.The announcement follows the revelation the City of Toronto intends to cut $12.6 million from the 2024 Toronto Police Services (TPS) operating budget, despite prior approval by the police board. Demkiw expressed concerns about the potential risks associated with further budget reductions, stating such cuts may compromise the ability to deliver adequate and effective policing services mandated by legislation.Demkiw also provided an update on reported hate crimes in Toronto, revealing alarming statistics. From January to September 2023, the TPS received an average of 47 hate crime-related calls per month, which surged to an average of 190 calls per month from October to December 2023. In 2023, reported hate crime occurrences increased by 42% compared to 2022, with a notable decrease in December 2023.Antisemitism continued to be the leading category, constituting 37% of all reported hate crimes in 2023, totaling 132 incidents compared to 65 in 2022. Additionally, there was a 65% increase in (sexual minority community) hate crimes in 2023, with 66 incidents reported compared to 40 in 2022.From October 7 2023 to January 10 2024, there have been 54 arrests and 117 charges related to hate crime occurrences, with Mischief, Assault, and Uttering Threats being the most common charges. In 2024, three reported hate crimes include two anti-Semitic incidents and one targeting the sexual minority communities.The TPS also received 145 web submissions through the Hate Graffiti Web Form.