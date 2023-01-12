ISIS flag

Parents are in disbelief after an ISIS flag was sent out by Toronto school principal in email. 

 Courtesy CTV News

Dr. Rita Cox-Kina Minogok Public School principal Darlene Jones drafted a new email and apologized for sending one about Islamic Heritage Month with the ISIS flag. 

“There is no reason to believe there was any ill intent and the principal feels horrible about what happened,” said Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird in a Wednesday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

