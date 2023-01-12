Dr. Rita Cox-Kina Minogok Public School principal Darlene Jones drafted a new email and apologized for sending one about Islamic Heritage Month with the ISIS flag.
“There is no reason to believe there was any ill intent and the principal feels horrible about what happened,” said Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird in a Wednesday statement.
For Canadians and millions of people around the world, the black and white flag flown by ISIS is a symbol of death, terrorism, and persecution. When an image of the flag was sent to parents in an email in October by Jones, Toronto parent May Woo said she was shocked.
“If within an inner-city school we can have something like the ISIS flag sent out for Islamic Heritage month, what else is happening?” said Woo.
Jones copied and pasted an image of the ISIS in the message meant to celebrate the beginning of Islamic Heritage Month and Somali Heritage Month sent to 700 families. Multiple families complained and asked why she would send an email including a symbol of terrorism in a message meant to celebrate Islamic culture.
Bird said Tuesday it should never have gone out.
“It's not exactly clear how that may have happened,” he said.
Jones ended up apologizing for the image sent out with the email celebrating Islamic Heritage Month.
“The image was offensive and harmful and does not represent Islam,” she said.
Multiple Muslim children attend the school. Woo, who has a Gr. 8 daughter, said a Muslim mother came to her following the email and complained she does not feel her children are safe at Dr. Rita Cox.
The Muslim mother said she prays her children will be safe every time she drops them off at school. Woo said it is conversations like these with fellow parents that “break my heart.”
Multiple parents said Jones has shown a troubling pattern of behaviour in her one-and-a-half years at Dr. Rita Cox. This includes an allegation she mistook Woo’s daughter for a teacher and asked the girl to supervise other children during recess.
“My daughter told me, ‘I dread going, I don’t even want to see Mrs. Jones,’” she said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.