John Tory
The City of Toronto is considering pouring nearly $50 million more into its police force in its 2023 budget.

"These are investments which, in my best judgment, we must make now," Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Tuesday.

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(5) comments

MLC
MLC

Poses a question; Since the illustrious Toronto Mayor has so rabidly supported the banning of firearms and now (soon?) the majority of his initial list will be banned, why is it necessary to increase police funding? Won't all violent crime now end in GTA? Expecting a sudden increase in baseball bat crime?

It would appear that consistent with his 'grande patrons' (PM Trudeau/Public Safety Minister et al), Mayor Tory has at best been duplicitous in his rationale.....

Goose
Goose

Why? I thought Trudeau's disarming of law abiding citizens solved all the violent crime?

G K
G K

Doesn't this go against the lefty narrative of "de-funding" the police?

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

Yep, where are all those woke halfwits now who claimed the police weren't needed and should be defunded.

G K
G K

