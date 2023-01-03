The City of Toronto is considering pouring nearly $50 million more into its police force in its 2023 budget.
"These are investments which, in my best judgment, we must make now," Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Tuesday.
The City of Toronto is considering pouring nearly $50 million more into its police force in its 2023 budget.
"These are investments which, in my best judgment, we must make now," Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Tuesday.
"One of our principal responsibilities is to keep our communities safe, and to keep Torontonians safe."
Tory said the $48.3 million increase, equal to 4.3% of the current police budget, represents "substantial new investments in community safety." The funding increase would bring the total police budget to over $1.1 billion.
$18.5 million of that increase would be used to fulfill wage increases for officers under collective agreements.
That $48.3 million would be used to hire 200 more police officers, with 162 of those going to "priority response units" and 25 being focused on the city's downtown core.
The additional hires would also include 90 more special constables to support frontline delivery, 22 to work on case management, 20 more 911 operators to improve response and delivery times, and 16 more officers for neighbourhood community policing.
Tory said the proposed budget will also include an additional $2 million for anti-violence programming. The city said this will "address the roots of violence and build on existing programming to support youth support including employment."
In a statement, city councillor and budget committee chair Gary Crawford said the investments into Toronto police "and community safety are the responsible thing to do for a growing city."
"This month we will be rolling out a budget that protects frontline services while meeting a challenging year without making the affordability crisis worse for Torontonians," he said.
This move comes just days after Tory told CBC News that inflation and a "fraying at the edges" of community safety made a police budget increase necessary.
"I will be advocating that (police) should get an increase, and that it's an increase that I think is entirely justifiable," Tory said. "When I go to the neighborhoods where there's been a shooting that's taken place, they want more money spent on police, they want more police officers."
Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(5) comments
Poses a question; Since the illustrious Toronto Mayor has so rabidly supported the banning of firearms and now (soon?) the majority of his initial list will be banned, why is it necessary to increase police funding? Won't all violent crime now end in GTA? Expecting a sudden increase in baseball bat crime?
It would appear that consistent with his 'grande patrons' (PM Trudeau/Public Safety Minister et al), Mayor Tory has at best been duplicitous in his rationale.....
Why? I thought Trudeau's disarming of law abiding citizens solved all the violent crime?
Doesn't this go against the lefty narrative of "de-funding" the police?
Yep, where are all those woke halfwits now who claimed the police weren't needed and should be defunded.
Doesn't this go against the lefty narrative of "de-funding" the police?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.