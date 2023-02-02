Toronto schools

Toronto District School Board Chair Rachel Chernos Lin called the move a meaningful step as the board works to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

 Courtesy Michael Wilson/CBC

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustees approved a motion which will require students to take an indigenous-themed English course in Grade 11. 

“It is so important that we continue to take meaningful steps such as this one to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action,” said TDSB Chair Rachel Chernos Lin in a Wednesday press release. 

(1) comment

Goose
Goose

Anything on Shakespeare?

