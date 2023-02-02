Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustees approved a motion which will require students to take an indigenous-themed English course in Grade 11.
“It is so important that we continue to take meaningful steps such as this one to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action,” said TDSB Chair Rachel Chernos Lin in a Wednesday press release.
“By incorporating indigenous authors and texts into Grade 11 English, students are not only meeting the Grade 11 English expectations, they are being exposed to a whole range of remarkable First Nations, Metis, and Inuit literature they may not otherwise learn from in other courses.”
The release said this decision will replace the current mandatory Grade 11 English course. It said the course, called Contemporary First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Voices, has been taught in the TDSB with great success for many years.
The course is supported by the Elders’ Council, the Urban Indigenous Community Advisory Committee, the TDSB’s Urban Indigenous Education Centre, and indigenous writers, poets, and artists.
The release went on to say the curriculum is organized into five strands — four of which are the same as the current Gr. 11 English course. The strands are First Nations, Metis, and Inuit perspectives and text forms in Canada; oral communication; reading and literature studies; writing; and media studies.
This approval means TDSB staff will be required to prepare a board to be presented to the board in June, with additional details on the implementation of the course.
TDSB Director of Education Colleen Russell-Rawlins said she supports the gradual implementation of this course in all high schools.
“Indigenous Elders and scholars have reminded us truth must come before reconciliation, yet the TDSB and the Ontario education system have no mechanism yet for ensuring all students learn the truth about indigenous brilliance, contributions, history, and learn from contemporary indigenous voices in Canada,” said Russell-Rawlins.
“This is an exciting opportunity to ensure our students graduate with a greater understanding of indigenous cultures and history than their parents/caregivers.”
This change comes after the TDSB said in May it was looking into changing protocols for entry into specialty schools to be focused on race.
"All students will have equitable access to both local and centralized programs that support their interest and success," said a report.
The case for equitable access is based on demographic data and assumptions about their disparities. For example, TDSB data shows while black students comprise more than 12% of the general student population, they represent 3% of those admitted to arts schools.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Anything on Shakespeare?
