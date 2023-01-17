Cockroach campaign

The Toronto Zoo said it will be allowing people to name cockroaches after those who are bugging them in honour of Valentine’s Day. 

People who name a cockroach will receive a digital certificate personalized with their name and the cockroach name and a shareable digital graphic, according to a statement. The statement said people are required to donate $25 to the Toronto Zoo to name a cockroach. 

