The Toronto Zoo said it will be allowing people to name cockroaches after those who are bugging them in honour of Valentine’s Day.
People who name a cockroach will receive a digital certificate personalized with their name and the cockroach name and a shareable digital graphic, according to a statement. The statement said people are required to donate $25 to the Toronto Zoo to name a cockroach.
The release went on to say people have to select "dedicate your donation" and "in honour of." This will prompt people to provide a name.
People have the option to send an e-card or notify the recipient on their own.
The statement said names and language deemed inappropriate by the Toronto Zoo will not be featured on the digital certificate. It said profanity and hate speech will not be tolerated.
The Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy respect all animals. Cockroaches play an integral ecological role in rainforests by helping to decompose forest litter and animal fecal matter, creating food for other animals.
The Toronto Zoo drew inspiration from the San Antonio Zoo’s Cry Me A Cockroach fundraiser and Bronx Zoo’s Name a Roach for your Valentine campaign.
“We wanted to offer something to the folks who might be looking to mark the [Valentine’s Day] occasion differently,” said Donor Stewardship and Engagement Coordinator for the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy Kelsey Godel.
While the zoo would not be sharing all of the cockroach names at the end of the campaign, Godel said they will share the most popular ones. She said there have been multiple Kyles and Jeffs so far.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
