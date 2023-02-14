Cockroach campaign

One of the photos Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh MLA Richard Edjericon tabled in the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly from Dianna Lockhart's Yellowknife public housing unit showing what he describes as a "truly deplorable infestation."

 Courtesy Richard Edjericon

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy said its heart is full after more than 660 cockroaches were named during its Valentine’s Day initiative. 

“This first-time fundraiser allowed love bugs and scorned lovers alike to symbolically name a cockroach after a special (or not-so-special) someone in their life,” said the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy in a tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.