The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy said its heart is full after more than 660 cockroaches were named during its Valentine’s Day initiative.
“This first-time fundraiser allowed love bugs and scorned lovers alike to symbolically name a cockroach after a special (or not-so-special) someone in their life,” said the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy in a tweet.
People who named a cockroach would receive a digital certificate personalized with their name and the cockroach name and a shareable digital graphic. They were required to donate $25 to the Toronto Zoo to name a cockroach.
People had to select "dedicate your donation" and "in honour of." This would prompt them to provide a name.
The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy said some of the most popular cockroach names were John/Jon/Jonathan, Emily, Steve/Steven/Stephen, Mike/Michael, Sarah, and Katie. It said cockroaches received names from donors in nine of the 13 Canadian provinces and territories.
More than $17,000 was raised to support the Toronto Zoo. Cockroaches received names from donors in 20 countries across five continents.
Due to the campaign’s success and the orders exceeding capacity to fill requests, the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy said it was closed January 20. It recommended people looking for a Valentine’s Day gift adopt an animal for as little as $25.
“Cockroaches play an integral ecological role in their rainforest homes by helping to decompose forest litter and animal fecal matter and are, in turn, food for many other animals,” it said.
“Cockroaches undeniably play a vital role in the sustainability of plant and animal habitats.”
