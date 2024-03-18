TRAFFIC CHAOS: City of Calgary to reduce 4 Ave. flyover to one lane for more than a year

Downtown Calgary is set to undergo significant infrastructure upgrades as the City of Calgary announces a series of major projects aimed at revitalizing transportation networks, bolstering flood resilience, and enhancing connectivity.Among the key projects slated for construction is the rehabilitation of the 4 Ave. flyover, Calgary's longest bridge structure, originally constructed in 1982. The $12.5 million rehabilitation aims to ensure the bridge's continued safe and reliable service for decades to come. The project, commencing in early April 2024, will entail intermittent lane closures until the fall of 2025, allowing contractors to replace and upgrade guardrails along the bridge deck. Specific lane closures are scheduled, including a complete closure from April 5-8 for construction setup.Additionally, the Mission Bridge, an iconic structure dating back to 1915, will undergo major rehabilitation to extend its lifespan and enhance pedestrian and cyclist accessibility. Construction is set to begin in spring, with the bridge's closure to motor vehicles anticipated for about six months starting in fall 2024.The Sunnyside Flood Barrier along Memorial Dr., is slated to commence in summer 2024. This barrier aims to protect homes and businesses from potential flood damage, building resilience against future climate challenges. Concurrently, the Inglewood Sanitary Trunk project addresses wastewater capacity issues, ensuring a high level of service for surrounding communities. Construction for both projects is expected to continue into summer 2025.The Green Line, Phase 1, will introduce 18 km of new light rail transit from Shepard to Eau Claire, providing direct access to key downtown areas and industrial zones. Additionally, the Event Centre project is set to break ground later in 2024.