Courtesy of CBC

The runaway freight train that caused Canada’s deadliest postwar rail disaster passed four safety inspections on its final trip, records show. Details of the 2013 Lac-Mégantic wreck are cited in Québec Superior Court documents.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, the repeated safety checks were documented in an Agreed Statement Of Facts submitted by lawyers for Canadian Pacific Railway, insurers and others. “The defendant Canadian Pacific has no legal responsibility for this tragic accident,” wrote Justice Martin Bureau.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Typical.

"The disaster prompted numerous railway safety reforms including a ban on one-person crews freighting hazardous goods, elimination of puncture-prone tank cars and higher minimum insurance coverage by railway companies."

Not one of these 'reforms' will address this train passing 4 safety inspections, in two countries, and 2 CDN provinces, and being 'passed' by both governmental and corporate inspectors.

Left Coast
Left Coast

And ZERO lessons were learned by our inept Federal Govt.

Today 1000s of Oil Laden Tank Cars ply the Prairies and of course come down the Fraser Canyon through the middle of Chilliwack on onward through numerous Lower Mainland communities to the Lone Refinery on Burrard Inlet.

Any thinking person of course knows this is a far safer Carbon Spewing Emissions method to transport the Oil to run the Economy than to use a many 1000s of Xs Safer & Carbon Free PIPELINE.

Recently there was a rail derailment & fire in Saskatchewan that barely got a mention in the fakestream Govt Funded Media.

Canada will run on Oil & Gas for much of this Century . . . there is NOTHING to replace this affordable Energy today, and when it does arrive it won't be Toxic Solar Panels or Bird Killing Windmills.

