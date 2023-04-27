Glenique Frank

Glenique Frank

 Courtesy Facebook

A trans man who entered the London Marathon as a woman, says she’s prepared to return the medal awarded to her after causing a controversy by finishing ahead of about 14,000 women in the race.

Glenique Frank, the transgender woman, ran as a male in the New York Marathon several months ago.

Glenique Frank

Glenique Frank

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

fpenner
fpenner

I noticed a consistent typo in the article that refers to Frank as a she. It's ok WS, you can refer to a dude that wears lipstick as a dude.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

puke

Report Add Reply
guest83
guest83

He’s not a trans woman, he’s a flake with a severe mental disorder.

When will people start calling these freaks out, when you don’t it’s a form of acceptance which should never happen.

There are only 2 f*%king genders, just 2!

Report Add Reply
Robadam
Robadam

What do you expect when men compete against women?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.