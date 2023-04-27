A trans man who entered the London Marathon as a woman, says she’s prepared to return the medal awarded to her after causing a controversy by finishing ahead of about 14,000 women in the race.
Glenique Frank, the transgender woman, ran as a male in the New York Marathon several months ago.
“If they want me to give my medal back, I’ll say, ‘OK, fine. No problem,’” the 54-year-old personal trainer told The New York Post of the unintended outrage Sunday’s run sparked.
“If they really think I’ve stolen the place [of a female runner], I don’t mind giving the medal back, because I’ll run again next year for charity."
Frank runs marathons as a ‘hobbyist’, collecting pledges to raise money for charities.
“But I don’t want to apologize, because I didn’t do anything wrong,” Frank said, adding she was only sorry for “upsetting” her critics, who she maintained were mostly “haters.”
“They’re angry because they’re saying that one of 14,000 women behind me could have had my place. Really? I did [the race in] 4 hours 11 minutes. There’s lots of women that beat me.”
The marathon had just over 20,000 participants, with Frank finishing in 6,159th place in the female category.
In speaking to The Post Frank said she was “just trying to spread joy and happiness with the rainbow love” when she stopped to speak to a BBC reporter covering the UK race on Sunday.
Footage of the interview shows Frank in a sports bra and draped in a transgender flag, crediting “girl power” while flexing her muscles, then gushing about how she was soon “going to be a gran — Granny G!” says The Post.
The video went viral and angered two-time Olympic marathon runner Mara Yamauchi, who tweeted: “Males in the [female] category is UNFAIR for females.”
“I get it … I’m not a woman, I don’t have a womb,” said Frank in The Post interview, adding she has plans to have “top and bottom surgery” next year, costing about US$20,000.
“But I didn’t compete as an elite, so I didn’t steal any money.”
Those competing in the London Marathon are asked to identify as male, female or other, whereas other major marathons in Tokyo, Boston, Berlin, Chicago and New York City require participants to register under the name and gender on their passports.
“When I entered the London Marathon, I ticked ‘female’ because I see myself as female,” said Frank, saying it’s “quite sad” anyone had to describe themselves as “other.”
“While UK Athletics applied World Athletics rules on the exclusion of transgender women from female competitions, those who’d already entered races were allowed to still compete,” reports The Post, adding Frank swore she never intended to trick anyone and will stick to whatever rules are in place at any race.
Even though Frank had to enter marathons such as New York’s as a male, she showed The Post photos of her running in it wearing a red sports bra covering fake boobs and wearing heels and a pink wig while staying in the Big Apple, which she hailed for being so “welcoming.”
Frank acknowledged she was living a double life, saying “I’ve known since I was five that I was in the wrong body.”
“The transition means running against biological women is not cheating,” she told The Post, saying she wrote to Yamauchi, telling her: “I’m not at an advantage as I have very low testosterone level" due to hormone replacement therapy.
Frank plans to continue her hobby, saying: “I’m just blessed to be able to travel the world and run and raise money in all these marathons,” adding that included entering the London race next year as "other" or "male" to "just keep everybody happy."
(4) comments
I noticed a consistent typo in the article that refers to Frank as a she. It's ok WS, you can refer to a dude that wears lipstick as a dude.
puke
He’s not a trans woman, he’s a flake with a severe mental disorder.
When will people start calling these freaks out, when you don’t it’s a form of acceptance which should never happen.
There are only 2 f*%king genders, just 2!
What do you expect when men compete against women?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.