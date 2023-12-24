Transgender influencer charged for raping two children in Philadelphia

Trans activist and biological male Kendall Stephens, 37, was charged this week in Philadelphia for raping two boys under 13 years of age. Stephens was also charged with a number of sex crimes involving minors, including rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors, indecent assault against people less than 13 years of age, obscenity to minors and endangering the welfare of children, per Daily Mail. The Special Victims Unit received reports of sexual assault against two minors in September and conducted a “comprehensive investigation.” Stephens, whose Instagram page states “human rights advocate and activist,” appeared at a preliminary hearing at a Philadelphia municipal court Monday and bail was set at $250,000. The defendant will appear again in court December 29. Rather than having the local DA deal with Stephens’ case, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General laid the charges against the activist. The transgender influencer skyrocketed to fame after 'she' fell victim to a hate crime in 2020, where a group of people broke into 'her' home. One person was convicted of aggravated assault and hate crimes. Stephens became a transgenderism activist shortly after and even pushed the Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner for more inclusive laws and to establish a transgender “advisory board” for hate crime victims, per ABC6.“Although Philadelphia County recognizes what happened to me as a hate crime, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's hate crime statute doesn't recognize me as a person worthy of protection because I'm transgender, I am an unworthy minority in the eyes of the law, and that needs to change, or the cycle of hate will continue,” Stephens told CBS at the time.