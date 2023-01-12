Omar Alghabra

Federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra defended the ArriveCAN app despite criticism from people who have experienced difficulties with the app when entering Canada. 

 Courtesy Jason Viau/CBC

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra (Mississauga-Erindale, ON) said a "full examination" is underway to determine what led to thousands of Canadian airline passengers being stranded over the holiday season. But he took little responsibility for his role in the crisis, blaming the airlines themselves and the bad weather.

"Our government is not hiding. We are going to assume our responsibilities, and the industry must assume theirs. We will continue to work together so that this never happens again," Alghabra told the House of Commons Transport committee on Thursday.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

