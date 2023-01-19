Trudeau interview

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre of exploiting Canadians' "legitimate anger and concerns" by supporting the Freedom Convoy and associated movements.

"There are always going to be politicians out there who try to exploit legitimate anger and concerns that people have. But that's not the way to get something built, by crossing your arms and saying Canada's broken," Trudeau said during a press conference in Windsor, ON Wednesday.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

Amy08
Amy08

Whatever Liberals accuse Conservatives of, they themselves are guilty of.

