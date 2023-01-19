Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre of exploiting Canadians' "legitimate anger and concerns" by supporting the Freedom Convoy and associated movements.
"There are always going to be politicians out there who try to exploit legitimate anger and concerns that people have. But that's not the way to get something built, by crossing your arms and saying Canada's broken," Trudeau said during a press conference in Windsor, ON Wednesday.
"It's not the way to build a better future for Canadians."
Trudeau's answer was in response to a journalist's inquiry about the "Freedom" movement, a year after the Freedom Convoy gathered in Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions.
"I think that's a better question to ask Mr. Poilievre. He seems a lot closer to the convoy," Trudeau responded.
The prime minister said he was focused on delivering good jobs and opportunities to Canadians, many of whom are worried and frustrated about how the world is "unfolding around them." Meanwhile, Trudeau said some politicians have chosen to amplify Canadians' fears without offering real solutions.
"It can pay off to drum up anger and encourage people to wave flags. But if you actually want to deliver a better future for Canadians, you want to reassure them there is a bright future for them and their communities and their families, then roll up your sleeves and do the work," Trudeau said.
Trudeau highlighted his government's policies to support Canadians, such as dental care, the GST rebate, and childcare. He also attacked Poilievre for previously encouraging Canadians to buy Bitcoin back in early 2022, which has fallen in value since then.
"If people that bought crypto when he told them that was the best way to opt out of inflation, they would have lost half of their life savings. That's not a solution," he said.
Trudeau was also asked about his previous comments that some Freedom Convoy protestors were "conspiracy theorists with tinfoil hats." The prime minister said he would "not back off on making sure Canadians are safe."
The prime minister said he made some "tough decisions" to allow Canadians to keep their jobs and make sure they didn't overwhelm the country's healthcare systems. He accused unvaccinated Canadians of "trying to scare people into putting their own lives and their communities at risk."
"It breaks my heart to this day to know how many families were sitting beside their loved ones' bedside as they lay dying, saying 'oh my God, I just wish he hadn't listened to all those nasty YouTube videos. Because my father or my brother is dying of COVID because he thought the vaccine was more dangerous,'" Trudeau said.
"My job, to keep Canadians safe, involves following the science following the best expertise of our public health officials of our doctors. And I won't apologize for doing that."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
Whatever Liberals accuse Conservatives of, they themselves are guilty of.
Log In
