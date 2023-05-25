Justin Trudeau
Image courtesy of CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described David Johnston as a frequent dinner companion with whom he had “great conversations” in a 2010 radio interview.

David Johnston

On Tuesday, Johnston downplayed his “so-called friendship” with Trudeau as insignificant, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

G K
G K

They lie so much they don't even know when they're telling the truth.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

To top it all off, Trudeau is already considering to invite Han Dong back into the Liberal Caucus, according to a Epoch Times report.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.