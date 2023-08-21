Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The prime minister's 2021 election call disrupted a COVID-19 relief program, leaving no one to approve payments for mercy flights delivering essential supplies to 140 remote hamlets.
“The 2021 federal election delayed approval and disbursement of funds,” said a department of Transport report.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, funding was required to help 56 small plane operators who transport essential supplies to villages in the North that roads or waterways cannot reach.
“Funding was to be used by carriers to maintain the minimum level of air services required for the movement of essential goods, services and travel to remote communities,” said the audit Lessons Learned Review of the Remote Air Services Program.
The program cost taxpayers $174 million.
“There was a clear and immediate need for a program like this,” wrote auditors.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the six-week election campaign on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2020, as a referendum on pandemic management.
“People who disagree with this government or disagree with this direction should have an opportunity to make themselves heard,” said Trudeau.
When the decision was made to hold an election and Parliament dissolved, the auditors explained that no minister of Transport was available to approve emergency funding.
“On Aug. 15, Parliament was dissolved and writs of election were dropped,” said Lessons Learned.
“At that point, it became too late to submit a funding request to the minister of Transport.”
“There was an assumption the request could be sent to the minister shortly after the conclusion of the election on Sept. 20,” wrote auditors.
“That did not happen.”
Small air carriers would have been bankrupted without aid, said the report. Transport department managers hurriedly rewrote terms of subsidy agreements with provinces and territories without a minister’s signature.
“Significant discussions with central agencies were required,” it said.
The subsidy program started in the early weeks of the pandemic to ensure that flights carrying essential supplies could keep going to villages in the North in the territories and provinces such as British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Québec.
“Communities are considered remote when air travel is used for essential needs, e.g. medical visits and personnel, food, first responders or laboratory samples and other travel alternatives such as roads, rail or marine shipping are non-existent or impractical,” wrote auditors.
The report said that small airlines that ferried food and medicine “began to suffer massive revenue losses” and could not pay for fuel or maintenance without aid. The bending of aid terms without the approval of any minister of Transport ensured all bush plane operators maintained service and averted bankruptcy, said Lessons Learned.
The auditors checked that the subsidies were only used to keep essential services running and no money was used for non-essential services.
“Funding could not be used at any point to support capital expenditures incurred by air carriers or administrative expenditures incurred by provinces or territories,” said the report.
There is nothing too low for this devious and evil ChiCom installed psychopath
Right on target!
