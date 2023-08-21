Justin Trudeau
Courtesy of CBC

The prime minister's 2021 election call disrupted a COVID-19 relief program, leaving no one to approve payments for mercy flights delivering essential supplies to 140 remote hamlets.

“The 2021 federal election delayed approval and disbursement of funds,” said a department of Transport report. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

There is nothing too low for this devious and evil ChiCom installed psychopath

Report Add Reply
muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Right on target!

Report Add Reply

