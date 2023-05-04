The Trudeau government called Chinese ambassador Cong Peiwu for a meeting after the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) identified Chinese Communist agents targeted Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) to intimidate him and his family in Hong Kong.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly suggested Canada may consider expelling Chinese diplomats, the Globe and Mail reported.
The Trudeau government did not reveal how many MPs were harassed by Chinese Communist agents on Wednesday.
“We are making it very, very clear to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service,” Trudeau told reporters.
Trudeau said the government must be notified of threats against any MP or their family.
“When did you learn specifically about this information?” asked a reporter.
“I learned following media reports on Monday morning,” replied Trudeau.
“You didn’t know two years ago?” asked a reporter.
“Two years ago, I knew China sanctioned Michael Chong because they were very unhappy with him because of his leadership,” replied Trudeau.
The Globe and Mail on Monday cited a secret 2021 CSIS memo indicating Chinese Communist agents threatened Chong’s family.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a foreign agent named in the memo, Zhao Wei, remains an accredited diplomat with China’s consulate in Toronto.
“I do not think the government understands how serious this is,” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh told the Commons.
“We have a member of Parliament and his family who are being threatened by a foreign government for the work he does in this Parliament. That is a problem. That is something serious. This government is not taking it seriously."
“Can the prime minister inform this House if there are any other members of Parliament who are currently the subject of any similar threats?” asked Singh.
The prime minister did not reply.
“If parliamentarians want to be safe and don’t want their families threatened because they vote a certain way in this House, then we are all at risk,” said Bloc Québécois MP René Villemure (Trois-Rivière, QC).
“Will the prime minister finally apologize to the member for Wellington-Halton Hills in this House now?”
“I share the concerns,” replied Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.
“That’s not an apology,” said Villemure.
Chong said he was never told CSIS was aware of threats against his family.
“The government knew about this two years ago and they did nothing,” said Chong.
“For years, we’ve been hearing reports from Canadians across the country that the People’s Republic of China is targeting families in China in order to coerce and intimidate Canadians,” said Chong.
“That is not new. What is new here, what is at issue is the government did nothing about a person in Canada who was targeting me and my family and targeting other members of Parliament.”
Opposition House leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters he found it incredible that CSIS wrote a memo on the attempted intimidation of an MP and kept the information to itself.
“This is insane,” said Poilievre.
“If any one of you were to threaten the family of an MP because of a vote in the House of Commons, you’d be in jail.”
“I can’t fathom the thought that an intelligence agency would know of a threat against an MP’s family because of a vote conducted in the House of Commons and wouldn’t tell the prime minister,” said Poilievre.
“If that’s the case, then he’s not actually running the government. He’s just a figurehead and he’s not doing his job.”
This leader cannot be gone soon enough. He should really step down, but his actions indicate that he still feels he can 'fix it' by making these empty gestures.
Trudeau just needs to resign. Real Canadians aren't going to put up with his lies any longer.
So it's perfectly acceptable for a foreign government to threaten Canadian citizens, for at least 2 years, but now it's a cause for concern because a politician is threatened? Good old politics. They really don't give a excrement about us as long as we pay our taxes.
