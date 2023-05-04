Justin Trudeau
Image courtesy of CBC

The Trudeau government called Chinese ambassador Cong Peiwu for a meeting after the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) identified Chinese Communist agents targeted Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) to intimidate him and his family in Hong Kong.

Michael Chong

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly suggested Canada may consider expelling Chinese diplomats, the Globe and Mail reported.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre slam Trudeau

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

This leader cannot be gone soon enough. He should really step down, but his actions indicate that he still feels he can 'fix it' by making these empty gestures.

Report Add Reply
dave_656
dave_656

Trudeau just needs to resign. Real Canadians aren't going to put up with his lies any longer.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

So it's perfectly acceptable for a foreign government to threaten Canadian citizens, for at least 2 years, but now it's a cause for concern because a politician is threatened? Good old politics. They really don't give a excrement about us as long as we pay our taxes.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.