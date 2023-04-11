The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation CEO, president, and the entire board of directors resigned Tuesday over the “pressure” of a $200,000 donation allegedly tied to China.
The donation happened seven years ago and returned last month after the Globe and Mail ran a report allegedly linking the donation to the Chinese government.
The resignation statement said: “The circumstances created by the politicization of the foundation made it impossible to continue with the status quo, and the volunteer board of directors resigned, as has the president and CEO.”
“In recent weeks, the political climate surrounding a donation received by the foundation in 2016 put a great deal of pressure on the foundation’s management and volunteer board of directors, as well as on our staff and our community,” said the statement.
“The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation is an independent, non-partisan scholarship organization created with broad support in the House of Commons in 2002.”
Three directors will continue with the foundation until a new board can be selected.
“Three directors have agreed to remain on an interim basis so the foundation can continue to meet its obligations pending board renewal, including towards its scholars, mentors and fellows,” said the statement.
“We would like to thank Pascale Fournier for her work as president and CEO over the past five years, as well as all the members of the board of directors.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(9) comments
They seem to be running out of Laurentian elites to fill all these upcoming positions.......the Board, the Judiciary, the Senate, Rapporteurs(hahaha)..........and even some elites see the writing on the wall. I'm still wondering why the press hasn't talked about the other 2 individual donations of $1m each, by Chinese billionaires under the direction of the CCP, in and around the early years of our illustrious PM's win........about the time of the Aga Khan scandal?
Why didn’t Trudeau resign or get charged he’s the one that made illegal deals with China. I’m pretty sure the Trudeau foundation would need Justin Trudeau’s sign off on absolutely everything, that’s most likely the only real job that guys ever had if you can call it that
I presume the three remaining Directors are have been assigned shredder duties in case Trudeau is forced to allow his Special Racketeer access to the foundation....
Should just abolish the whole Trudeau "foundation"
It needs to audited...lets see how many counties or leaders that receive Canadian tax payers dollars from the current Trudeau government donated to the foundation
There may be some interpretation required on the "non-partisan" portion...
Is this just another Grifter organization like the Klinton Foundation or the Biden Family Crime Cartel?
Next we will hear that our Justin has taken up Painting and is selling them for big $$$$s.
Justin Trudeau couldn't even take up the slack in his jaw.
Strong&Free:
VERY nasty and unfortunately, VERY TRUE!
