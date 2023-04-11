Canada/China flags
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation CEO, president, and the entire board of directors resigned Tuesday over the “pressure” of a $200,000 donation allegedly tied to China.

The donation happened seven years ago and returned last month after the Globe and Mail ran a report allegedly linking the donation to the Chinese government.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(9) comments

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

They seem to be running out of Laurentian elites to fill all these upcoming positions.......the Board, the Judiciary, the Senate, Rapporteurs(hahaha)..........and even some elites see the writing on the wall. I'm still wondering why the press hasn't talked about the other 2 individual donations of $1m each, by Chinese billionaires under the direction of the CCP, in and around the early years of our illustrious PM's win........about the time of the Aga Khan scandal?

guest714
guest714

Why didn’t Trudeau resign or get charged he’s the one that made illegal deals with China. I’m pretty sure the Trudeau foundation would need Justin Trudeau’s sign off on absolutely everything, that’s most likely the only real job that guys ever had if you can call it that

Footloose
Footloose

I presume the three remaining Directors are have been assigned shredder duties in case Trudeau is forced to allow his Special Racketeer access to the foundation....

Amy08
Amy08

Should just abolish the whole Trudeau "foundation"

james.morris
james.morris

It needs to audited...lets see how many counties or leaders that receive Canadian tax payers dollars from the current Trudeau government donated to the foundation

MLC
MLC

There may be some interpretation required on the "non-partisan" portion...

Left Coast
Left Coast

Is this just another Grifter organization like the Klinton Foundation or the Biden Family Crime Cartel?

Next we will hear that our Justin has taken up Painting and is selling them for big $$$$s.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Justin Trudeau couldn't even take up the slack in his jaw.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Strong&Free:

VERY nasty and unfortunately, VERY TRUE!

