Trudeau Foundation CEO Morris Rosenberg
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO Morris Rosenberg said he had no doubts about sending a Canadian charity tax receipt worth $140,000 to the Beijing TV production company linked to the Communist Youth League.

“The money actually came with no strings attached,” Rosenberg told the Commons Ethics committee on Tuesday.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

