Former Trudeau Foundation CEO Morris Rosenberg said he had no doubts about sending a Canadian charity tax receipt worth $140,000 to the Beijing TV production company linked to the Communist Youth League.
“The money actually came with no strings attached,” Rosenberg told the Commons Ethics committee on Tuesday.
“Our intention was not to hide anything.”
Rosenberg said the Foundation “didn’t count that as a Chinese donation” since it was funnelled through a Canadian postal address.
In 2016, the foundation accepted the Millennium Golden Eagle International (Canada) donation.
According to federal records, the company’s Canadian legal address is a private home at 1240 Lakeshore Dr. in Dorval.
However, Millennium Golden Eagle asked the receipt be mailed to its Chinese address at No. 9 Shouti South Rd., Beijing.
A state-affiliated agency, the China Cultural Industry Association also has its address at No. 9 Shouti South Rd., Beijing.
“What does Millennium Golden Eagle International do, by the way?” asked Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB).
“As far as I know, they’re a media company,” replied Rosenberg.
“Did you bother to do any due diligence?” asked MP Cooper.
“Did you bother even to go to their website?”
Millennium Golden Eagle is a video production company for the Communist Youth League, China Central Television and other state-run organizations in the People’s Republic.
The Income Tax Act requires charities correctly report all donations.
“We thought and strongly believed we were complying with the law,” testified Rosenberg.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the ex-CEO considered the $140,000 contribution a Canadian donation, not foreign, since it was paid through the Dorval address.
“This is a Canadian company,” said Rosenberg.
“This is not a foreign donation.”
MPs expressed disbelief.
“Isn’t that unusual, sir?” asked Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, ON).
“Do you receive donations from many Canadian corporations that ask you to send the paperwork back to China?”
“No, I don’t,” replied Rosenberg.
“Is this the only time that happened?” asked Barrett.
“As far as I know, it is,” replied Rosenberg.
The Trudeau Foundation, in its public reporting, omitted all reference to the Chinese-headquartered company.
NDP MP Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre, ON) said he was struck by slipshod practices at the foundation.
“Did you conduct any kind of audit, any kind of eyes-wide-open approach to a risk assessment of sending a tax receipt to a foreign location?” asked Green.
“No,” replied Rosenberg.
“You have all of these subject matter experts around the table of the board,” said Green.
“Nobody is raising issues. Nobody is recusing themselves from the perception of conflict of interest.”
The prime minister’s brother, Alexandre Trudeau, is scheduled to testify at a hearing about the Chinese donation, which he negotiated, at 4:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
