Trudeau gov appoints five new ‘independent’ senators, including former Liberal MP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointment of five independent senators Tuesday morning, each of whom he says has “impressive track records.”The list includes former Liberal MP Roger Cuzner, who sat in Parliament for 19 years. Joan Kingston, John McNair, Krista Ross, Réjean Aucoin join Cuzner as the newest additions to the Senate. Kingston, McNair and Ross are from New Brunswick. Aucoin and Cuzner hail from Nova Scotia“They have diverse leadership experience and impressive track records serving others, and I know they’ll be strong voices in the Senate,” Trudeau tweeted. Four have strong Liberal ties. .Cuzner was a Cape Breton Liberal MP from 2000 until 2019. He has also been Consul General of Canada to the United States, and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, as well as Secretary to Minister of Employment, Workforce, and Labour. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) did not mention Cuzner was a Liberal MP. Kingston was elected Liberal member for New Maryland to the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick in 1995 and has been the Minister of Environment and Minister of Labour. She was Principal Secretary in the Office of the Premier from 2006 to 2010, and in 2018 was named co-chair of the 2018 New Brunswick Liberal re-election campaign “I am very honoured and proud to have been named co-chair of the Liberal campaign,” Kingston said at the time. “This government has grown the economy, strengthened education, and improved healthcare over the last four years.”Kingston is a registered nurse and has been “an active advocate for nurses and for community and women’s health,” according to the statement from the PMO, and a consultant with the University of New Brunswick’s Faculty of Nursing.McNair is the former director of the New Brunswick Liberal Association, according to the CBC, and a lawyer who formerly represented the Health Unit in the City of London, ON. In 2006 he commented on the then provincial Liberal leader Frank McKenna’s campaign, calling for a more competitive race for “we” Liberals. "I think most Liberals take the view that we don't want a coronation," McNair said at the time. "We want to make sure that there's a number of people involved."He served on a number of prominent cases at the City of London, including a #MeToo defamation case and issues surrounding the London Health Unit. The PMO’s office said McNair is a philanthropist who serves on the board of many charitable organizations and served as the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary to Service New Brunswick. Ross worked with the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce for 20 years. She announced her retirement from the institution on October 16. On Thursday she tweeted an open invitation to a Parliamentary breakfast the chamber had organized in support of “our” Liberal MP Jenica Atwin and all the work Atwin has done “on our behalf.”“Join the @Fton_Chamber and our MP @JenicaAtwin for the 2023 Parliamentary Breakfast,” she tweeted. “Tickets available now! A great opportunity to hear our MP talk about her work on our behalf and her priorities going forward.”According to the PMO, Ross is also a philanthropist on the board of many non-profit organizations. .Aucoin has been a lawyer for more than 30 years advocating for Acadian “community development” in Nova Scotia, the PMO said. In 2019, Aucoin pushed for a second riding to be added to his community in order to allow an Acadian voice, in a case that was reviewed for infringement on Article 3 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms."This would give us an opportunity to have someone who is bilingual, where we can bring our requests whether in French or English, it's an advantage to everyone," Aucoin argued at the time.