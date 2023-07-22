Tommy Douglas

Tommy Douglas

 By Derek Fildebrandt

The first leader of the federal New Democratic Party, Tommy Douglas, is being reviewed as a national historical figure because of his “controversial beliefs and behaviour” about eugenics.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board has recognized that Douglas supported the idea of sterilizing unmarried mothers in his past.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

guest1019
guest1019

Trudeau emulates 1930s Germany coercing humans into unproven vaccine experiments so why is cancelling this fascist not on the list?

northrungrader
northrungrader

No, instead the current Prime Minister is proudly flying the flag that is encouraging children to sterilize themselves. Is there anything Trudeau has done in 8 years that future generations won't question why we didn't MAID his butt?

Jane V
Jane V

So Canada can never put up a plaque for the present PM because he wore blackface numerous times and even though he apologized that can never count.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Sigh. I wish these people would find a productive hobby to channel their energy into.

Society of yesteryear was not the same as society today. Get over it.

It's a double-whammy to capable thinkers when they can't comprehend the hypocrisy of their own outrage at someone who thought they knew better than those 'others' and wanted to 'fix' society...

BG Manning
BG Manning

Paradoxi67 💯

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

“Nothing can be immune from review,” the Board wrote in a 2019 report Careful Review of Existing Designations.

“Every designation can be re-evaluated.”

1984:

"Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped."

