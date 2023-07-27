Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Newly-appointed Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters on Wednesday that calling for a judicial inquiry into alleged election fraud by Chinese agents is a “complicated” matter.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, it has been almost five months since all MPs, except for the Liberal caucus, voted in favour of an independent investigation.
“The prime minister asked me in June to work with opposition parties to look at next steps,” said LeBlanc. He was “optimistic about that work,” added LeBlanc.
“What exactly is the hold-up?” asked a reporter.
“I don’t think there is a hold-up,” replied LeBlanc.
“It’s a complicated undertaking,” said LeBlanc.
“It’s not a simple undertaking, but the good news is we’ve made enormous progress together. We had conversations earlier this week. I’m hoping to have conversations again later this week and I hope to have something important to announce with my colleagues as soon as possible.”
The cabinet has been accused by opposition MPs of intentionally delaying an inquiry supported by the House of Commons in three different votes on March 2, March 23, and May 31.
“We want them to end the cover-up,” Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre said on June 11.
“Call a public inquiry.”
So far, Canada has kicked out one Chinese spy trying to gather information on the family members of two MPs, Conservative Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) and New Democrat Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC).
The cabinet has also admitted that they did not take action on a warning from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service before the 2021 election. The warning said that Chinese agents were active in federal ridings.
“I have received threats I believe may be related to the People’s Republic of China and I will just leave it at that,” Chong testified on May 16 at the House Affairs committee.
“That explains the meetings I had with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.”
“One of the incidents involved something that happened in the last federal election campaign,” said Chong.
“The other incidents were outside the federal election campaign and involved threats sent to me regarding the People’s Republic of China and my travel outside the country.”
David Johnston, former “special rapporteur” to the prime minister on alleged election fraud, testified on June 6 at the House Affairs committee that there were “clearly strange practices” in a 2019 Liberal nomination meeting won by MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON).
“With respect to the nomination meeting, there clearly were strange practices, unusual practices going on,” testified Johnston.
Dong has confessed to having frequent communication with the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa and the consulate in Toronto.
Another MP, Conservative Kenny Chiu (Steveston-Richmond, BC), blamed his defeat in the 2021 election on “a coordinated attack against me and my Party” in Chinese-language media.
“My country did not protect me from foreign interference,” Chiu testified on May 10 at the House Affairs committee.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
Lets go back to 1997, when Hong Kong was given back to China. Look at immigration fraud, under Chretien's rule. How many billionaires, millionaires, triads, members of drug cartels immigrated and laundered money in BC's casinos and eventually moved to Markham. BC govt earned a lot of revenue from this unlawful activity and the banks didn't complain. Yes, this history is complicated and embedded in Canadian society. Read Wilful Blindness, Sidewinder report. It's not like the Govts were not informed of this activity. There is a lot of wealth in the Chinese community, and influence. Crimes have no colour, race or religion, and calling any investigations, 'racism' , is unfounded. In 2018, D LeBlanc as Min of Fisheries, broke conflict of interest rules, awarding a clam license to a wife's cousin. Can we really trust him to go ahead with an inquiry ?
When you're as stupid as Turdough & LeBlanc . . . life is "Complicated" . . . but Corruption is EASY ! ! !
Who thinks the only Leader on the Planet Bribed by the CCP is Joe Biden?
The only reason that the investigation is complicated is because the Trudeau government has to figure out a way to keep their involvement in the Chinese election interference from the investigators while telling us that the investigators are doing their job.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.