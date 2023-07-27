Dominic LeBlanc
Image courtesy of CBC

Newly-appointed Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters on Wednesday that calling for a judicial inquiry into alleged election fraud by Chinese agents is a “complicated” matter. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, it has been almost five months since all MPs, except for the Liberal caucus, voted in favour of an independent investigation.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Lets go back to 1997, when Hong Kong was given back to China. Look at immigration fraud, under Chretien's rule. How many billionaires, millionaires, triads, members of drug cartels immigrated and laundered money in BC's casinos and eventually moved to Markham. BC govt earned a lot of revenue from this unlawful activity and the banks didn't complain. Yes, this history is complicated and embedded in Canadian society. Read Wilful Blindness, Sidewinder report. It's not like the Govts were not informed of this activity. There is a lot of wealth in the Chinese community, and influence. Crimes have no colour, race or religion, and calling any investigations, 'racism' , is unfounded. In 2018, D LeBlanc as Min of Fisheries, broke conflict of interest rules, awarding a clam license to a wife's cousin. Can we really trust him to go ahead with an inquiry ?

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

When you're as stupid as Turdough & LeBlanc . . . life is "Complicated" . . . but Corruption is EASY ! ! !

Who thinks the only Leader on the Planet Bribed by the CCP is Joe Biden?

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The only reason that the investigation is complicated is because the Trudeau government has to figure out a way to keep their involvement in the Chinese election interference from the investigators while telling us that the investigators are doing their job.

Report Add Reply
debramalyk
debramalyk

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.