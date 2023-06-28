Melanie Joly
Image courtesy of CBC

In a briefing note to Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, staff expressed concern over the media coverage of misconduct by Chinese agents, describing it as “very negative.” 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the analysis also highlighted that the prime minister faced open criticism “for appearing to be weak” in handling the situation.

(2) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Its negative, because there is nothing positive about it.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Perhaps try being concerned ABOUT the interference?!

This sums up the trudeau government perfectly. They're only concerned about how it 'looks'.

