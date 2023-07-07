Government of Canada Sign
Image courtesy of Twitter

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough's department terminated a total of 64 employees due to security risks, according to government records. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, one was confirmed to be a foreign spy.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

guest1226
guest1226

Although much discussion is on China these day, the foreign infiltration our ruling crowd welcomes into Canada constantly, is Israel. The US ruling group in their administration is almost 100% Dual citizens. According to Cynthia McKinney, a former congress women, has reported that all congress members in the US must sign a declaration of allegiance to Israel, if they don't their funds are immediately withdrawn. I believe the Zionist Christians don't think anything wrong with that, the traditional christians would object to the constant warmongering this brings.

dieraci13
dieraci13

hate speech laws are telltale signs of israeli involvement in a democracy

